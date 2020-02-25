Repertorio Español and the Miranda Family Will Present VOCES LATINX National Playwriting Competition

Repertorio Español in partnership with the Miranda Family, will present the Miranda Family 'Voces Latinx' National Playwriting Competition, a new initiative that aims to develop and promote Latinx plays and playwrights. Beginning with Lin-Manuel Miranda's time at Repertorio Español as a high school intern, and more recently with grants supporting the company, the Miranda Family has advanced Latinx voices and stories onstage. With this new project, the Miranda Family continues to honor its commitment to Repertorio Español.

"I swept the stage as an intern at Repertorio Español. We did a very early reading of In The Heights there, and now, our family is proud to support this important open playwriting competition," says Lin-Manuel Miranda. "As a community, we need to find ways to uncover unheard voices and break barriers that keep Latinx artists from telling their story."

Submissions are welcome from all ethnic and racial backgrounds but plays must resonate with and accurately depict the Latinx/Hispanic experience. All submissions should be new and unproduced works with a minimum running time of 75 minutes. They can be written in Spanish and/or English. Playwrights must be at least 18 years of age and be residents of the United States, including Puerto Rico. Submissions are due by Wednesday, April 1st, 2020. For more information about the competition and Repertorio Español please visit: repertorio.nyc/voceslatinx.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You