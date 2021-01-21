Renee Fleming, Heather Headley, Cheyenne Jackson, Adam Pascal and More to Take Part in BROADWAY SMASHES COVID

"Broadway Smashes COVID" is going to be a star-studded evening of music and laughter with performances by Tony and Grammy Award winners, operatic icons, televisions celebrities and YouTube sensations to benefit Health Care Without Walls, a nonprofit that provides free medical care to a growing number of homeless women and children in Greater Boston. Hosting the lively and fun virtual musical event will be singer, comedian, and internet sensation Chris Mann.

Performers include:

Renee Fleming - World-renowned operatic soprano

Heather Headley - Tony and Grammy Award winner for "Aida" and original cast of "The Lion King"

Alisan Porter - Winner of "The Voice" and star in "A Chorus Line" revival on Broadway

Cheyenne Jackson - Star of "Call Me Kat," "American Horror Story," and Broadway (Xanadu, Finian's Rainbow, The Performers)

John Lloyd Young - Tony Award Winner for "Jersey Boys"

Adam Pascal - Broadway Star as Original Roger in "Rent"

Barrett Foa - Broadway (Mamma Mia!, Avenue Q) and Star of "NCIS: LA"

The event will take place on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Links to attend the virtual event are available after purchasing tickets for $50 per person; $25 for students. Register at https://secure.givelively.org/event/health-care-without-walls-inc/broadway-smashes-covid.

Money raised from the event will help Health Care Without Walls (HCWW) provide free medical care and case management support during the pandemic to women and children in the homeless community in Greater Boston. Founded in 1999, HCWW is a non-profit dedicated to compassionate, comprehensive, and gender-specific medical care, education, and advocacy to homeless women and children. Unique to its mission, HCWW breaks down the barriers to health care for women experiencing poverty and homelessness by closing myriad gaps and helping them navigate the complex requirements that make it so hard to access housing, food, childcare, safety, transportation, and other personal needs. With paid nursing staff and community health workers, HCWW is able to provide critical care every day to women who rely on Boston area shelters, giving thousands of women and children the means to move forward to better health, longer lives, a sense of purpose, and improved self-worth. For more information visit www.healthcarewithoutwalls.org.