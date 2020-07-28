Reneé Rapp, Megan Hilty, Emily Swallow, Antonio Cipriano and More To Headline The 2nd Musical Theatre Megacamp

Over 30 Broadway and Hollywood guest artists join students from across the globe in the nation's largest virtual musical theatre camp -- the Musical Theatre MEGACAMP!

This initiative comes from a consortium of five award-winning theatre educators (all members of the Freddie G Fellowship), passionate about providing students educational and connection opportunities during the pandemic, while many theatres and camps around the world are shut-down due to health and safety considerations.

Musical Theatre MEGACAMP #2 will take place August 10-14 from 12-4 p.m. (ET) and will allow up to 300 students from around the world, grades 3-12, access to Broadway guest artists and the nation's most accomplished theatre educators. Registered students may audition for the opportunity to be featured as a MEGAStar (camp ambassador) and middle/high school students may audition for a special audition masterclass with Alex Gemignani.

The first Musical Theatre MEGACAMP in June of 2020 featured guest artists such as Freddie Gershon, Gavin Lee, Ari Afsar, Carlos Gonzalez, Lauren Gunderson, Kurt Crowley, and more and included almost 200 students from around the globe. Students were thrilled when Benj Pasek & Justin Paul stopped in for a surprise Q&A on the final day.

For an updated list of August MT MEGACAMP guest artists, visit https://www.mtmegacamp.com/.

Camp Founders and Industry Leaders Students will collaborate under the leadership of national award-winning instructors -- all recipients of the coveted Freddie G Award Fellowship, founded by Freddie Gershon.

The MT Megacamp consortium consists of:

Marianne Adams, Grandstreet Theatre School, Helena, MT;

Paula Chanda, HUB Performing Arts School, Lubbock, TX;

Melissa Charles, DMR Adventures, Charlottesville, VA & Chautauqua, NY;

Chris Paragone, Sunny Side Theater, Mobile, AL;

Tina Reynolds, BRAVO and Ovation Academy, Oak Park, IL

The fantastic week of inspiration will conclude with a video highlighting the student's work in over 30 classes!

Space is limited -- rising 3rd-12th grade students of any level/experience are encouraged to join this virtual camp. Scholarships are available and the Early Bird Deadline ends on July 30. Register at mtmegacamp.com

The Musical Theatre Megacamp is made possible. in part, by a grant from New York Community Trust

