Reimagined KINKY BOOTS to Feature New Cyndi Lauper Song at Buck's County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse continues its homecoming season with an all-new production of the high-energy, Tony-winning musical sensation, "Kinky Boots." Co-directed by Playhouse Artistic Associate Sheryl Kaller (Broadway's "Mothers and Sons" and the Playhouse's "Other Desert Cities") and Hope Boykin (Alvin Ailey Dance Company and Philadanco) and choreographed by Boykin, "Kinky Boots" begins previews June 24 with an official opening performance on Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 pm and performs through July 30. The 2022 Bucks County Playhouse Season is sponsored by Bank of America.

Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler recently announced details on the casting and creative team of "Kinky Boots," the largest musical produced at the venue since the record-breaking production of "Mamma Mia!" in 2019.

With music and lyrics by Grammy and Tony winning composer Cyndi Lauper, and a book by Tony-winner Harvey Fierstein, "Kinky Boots" won six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

"As a producer in New York, I was fortunate to work on the show from its inception. Our artistic associate, Sheryl Kaller, and Hope Boykin, who has had a storied career with Alvin Ailey - are working together to explore the heart beneath the sequins. We are very excited to bring a new take on the show to Playhouse audiences," says Producing Director Alexander Fraser."

The Playhouse production features all of Lauper's original 16 songs, plus an additional new song, "So Long Charlie," that Lauper wrote, but was not used in the original Broadway production.

"We were thrilled that Harvey and Cyndi gave us a song that wasn't used on Broadway, giving our audiences a chance to hear something new," says Kaller. "'So Long Charlie," was written for the character of Nicola and we love it because it spoke to both of us about her character. It verbalizes what she wants and is an opportunity to take this character and flesh her out more."

An artistic associate at Bucks County Playhouse, where she helmed productions of "Mothers and Sons," "Barefoot in the Park," "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" and "Other Desert Cities," Kaller recently directed the new musical, "A Walk on the Moon," for George Street Playhouse. She directed Terrence McNally's Tony Award-nominated play on Broadway, Mothers and Sons," which had its world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse, and she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Director for the Broadway production of "Next Fall."

A two-time Bessie award winner for performance and choreography, Boykin has created works for Philadanco, BalletX, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and more. She served as movement-director and choreographer for "Homecoming Queen" at the Atlantic Theater, "The Loophole" at the Public, and "Promenade" for Encores Off-Center. Boykin is Artistic Advisor for Dance Education at the Kennedy Center, and Artist-in-Residence at USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance.

Richard E. Waits (Mama Rose at LaMaMa) leads the cast as Lola with Jimmy Brewer (Off-Broadway, "Scotland, Pa") as Charlie. The production also features Scarlett Walker (Broadway's Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel") as Lauren, Mikaela Nina Secada (Kennedy Center's "Beastgirl") as Nicola, Michael Thatcher ("The Play That Goes Wrong") as Don, and David LaMarr ("Jersey Boys" National Tour) as George.

The ensemble includes Aaron Alcaraz, Olivia Lacie Andrews, Andrew Capozzola, Kyle Caress, Aaron Graham, Theresa Hall, Ian Knauer, Amy Hillner Larsen, Sarah Lynn Marion, Michael Francis McBride, Mallorie Mendoza, Easton Noble, Emilio Ramos, William Roberson, Isaiah Tucker, and Hayoi Wen.

Anna Grigo is Scenic Designer. Lighting Designer is Kirk Bookman. Costume designer is Haydee Zelideth Antuñano. Hair, Wig and Makeup Designer is Earon Chew Nealey. Beth Lake is Sound Designer. Casting is by Paul Hardt, CSA. Chris Burcheri is Music Director. Samantha Flint is Production Stage Manager.

When Charlie Price's father suddenly dies, he inherits the family business - a shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and with nowhere to turn, Charlie finds inspiration in Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible. "Kinky Boots" is the recipient of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical.

"Kinky Boots" also marks the post-pandemic return of the Playhouse's storied Apprentice Program. Starting in the 1940s, and relaunched in 2016, young actors like Grace Kelly and Jessica Walter launched their careers at the Playhouse through its Apprentice Program. Students from all over the nation studying at top rated theatre training programs audition and apply for this highly competitive apprenticeship. Broadway choreographer and dance educator Patrice Soriero prepares the next generation of theatre professionals for their own careers. In addition to being involved in "Kinky Boots", apprentices create and perform in their own Cabaret, and attend master classes, workshops and talkbacks with featured theatre artists.

The Playhouse production will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 pm, Wednesdays at 2:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm (Except Saturday, June 25), and Sundays at 2:00 pm. The opening performance will be held Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 pm.

Single tickets to "Kinky Boots" are on sale now. Tickets start at $70. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. Season ticket packages are still available. Some performances have limited availability. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.