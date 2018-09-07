Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 9/7 - THE KING AND I, NEWSIES, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature THE KING AND I, NEWSIES, and More!

Nashville: Contributor Jeffrey Ellis reviewsStudio Tenn's New FRANKENSTEIN, writing "Among the supporting cast, Henry O. Arnold is superb as both Captain Winthrop and Frankenstein family patriarch Alphonse. Amanda Card is particularly compelling in her role as Justine, the governess to younger son William Frankenstein (Micah Williams is wonderful as the inquisitive youngster) and she manages to craft a sympathetic character in a short amount of time. Garris Wimmer gives yet another commendable reading of a character role, bringing to life the blind DeLacey (who offers refuge to the creature), and Austin Olive is impressive in a variety of smaller roles in which he shows off a dramatic range, heretofore untapped on local stages."

UK / West End: Contributor Cindy Marcolina reviews THE KING AND I writing "Miles's Lady Thiang is quietly statuesque. The cane she uses to walk around the stage feels like it was written in Oscar Hammerstein II's book and gives her an air of regal dignity and respectability. She commands the space delicately but makes the prominence of her status clear to both the court and the audience with her demeanour. The accident becomes part of her character through her walking stick, which sparks ideas of a tough backstory."

Orlando: Contributor Matt Tamanini reviews Titusville Playhouse's NEWSIES writing "In addition to an ensemble that performs with an obvious joy, Angela Tims shines (and belts) as theatre owner Medda Larkin. Dennis Pisarz is also wonderful as newsboy Crutchie. His performance of "Letter from the Refuge," which was added to the show for its national tour, was especially touching. And, though the role is a bit underdeveloped, Benjamin Youmans displays a tremendous amount of talent as Jack's consigliere, Davey."

Austin: Contributor Frank Benge reviews MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET writing "Some performers were more successful at imitating or suggestion than other, but everyone does a dynamite job with the music. Nathan Daniel Ford as Johnny Cash didn't quite evoke the outlaw quality that Cash projected during this period in Nashville. Daniel Ponce does a great job capturing Elvis Presley 's movement and energy. He gets vocally closest to Elvis on the slow songs. Rick Smith is superb as Sam Phillips, the founder of Sun Records. He is dynamic and drives the whole show with the aplomb of a pro. It is Austin Kimble, however, as Jerry Lee Lewis whose performance is a revelation. Kimble is astonishing in that he seems to be channeling Jerry Lee Lewis. Kimble even captures the insane physicality of the piano playing style of Lewis. Kimble has the singer's vocal and physical tics down so pat that he inhabits the character. Expect this performance to be on more than one list at award time."

Australia - Sydney: Contributor Jade Kops reviews THE SECRET SINGER, writing "The underlying story of Jenny's journey to finding her voice again is an incredible tale and for the most part Weinberg captures this but her statement in the program indicates that she has manipulated the story to achieve 'good theatre' over accurate representation of facts. Jenny's story of a childhood of ridicule and bullying, abusive husbands and a lifelong belief that she was stupid is intriguing enough and the deviations from reality unnecessarily push the work into implausible territory. Seeking to alter the story to increase laughs or heighten pathos has in ways turned this relationship into a caricature and therefore diminished the impact of the work. Whilst the performances are generally strong, this stretching reality also results in somewhat stilted expressions when both Lemon and Mannix both have the ability to present honest stories if presented with the right text and direction."

Phoenix Metro: Contributor Herbert Paine reviews Hale Centre Theatre's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, writing "The solid performances of this worthy cast are complemented by an extraordinary convergence of technical and production effects. Mary Atkinson's costumes constitute a designer's horn of plenty ~ rich and bold in color and texture. Brian Daily's sets are imaginative in their economy and utility ~ from the ballroom to a city street, aboard the bounding man, on the guillotine's platform ~ and they are moved seamlessly from one scene to another. Tim Dietlein's lighting is spot on! This is artistic collaboration of the highest order."

Phoenix Metro: Contributor Herbert Paine reviews Arizona Broadway Theatre's SWEENEY TODD writing "There is much more to enjoy in this production ~ standout performances by Trisha Hart Ditsworth (a prominent role well-deserved by this local talent) as Johanna, Todd's daughter and the reluctant ward of the sinister Judge Turpin (Steve McCoy); Ryan Michael Crimmins as the young seaman who takes a shine to Johanna; Michael O'Brien as The Beadle, Turpin's flamboyant lackey; Meggie Siegrist as a salacious beggar woman; and a terrific ensemble."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Herb Paine

Phoenix Senior Editor

Herb Paine ~ Senior Contributing Editor for BWW's Phoenix Metro Region ~ is President of Paine Consulting Services, now in its twenty-ninth year of operation, specializing in organizational development, strategic planning, turnaround management, mergers, and governance. In addition to his work with corporations and government, he is a nationally recognized expert on all aspects of nonprofit organization management and has consulted extensively with arts and cultural organizations on strategic positioning, branding, and audience development. For more, visit http://www.UpYourNonprofit.com.

His provocative social and political commentaries have been aired regularly on KJZZ/91.5 FM, NPR's Phoenix affiliate and are available a thttp://standstoreason1.blogspot.com/.

Herb delights in acting. His most recent acting credits include roles as Sgt. Jeff Pugliese in the National Geographic Channel's April 2014 docudrama "Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers;" the King of France/Chaudron the forger/Ser Piero, DaVinci's father in Theater Works' "Finding Mona Lisa;" Inspector LeStrade in Fountain Hills Theater's "Sherlock's Last Case;" and Berry Bernard in the short film "Living Will."

