Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 2/15 - MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION, THE MUSIC MAN, and More!

New Jersey: Contributor Marina Kennedy reviews MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION at Paper Mill Playhouse writing "You don't have to remember the '60's scene to relish 'My Very Own British Invasion' at Paper Mill Playhouse. Theatergoers of all ages will be engaged by this new musical. The exciting world premiere hits all the right notes. It is expertly directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell with the finest musical direction by Lon Hoyt. The book, written by Rick Elice, has an enthralling storyline."

Washington, DC: Contributor Charles Shubow reviews THE MUSIC MAN at the Kennedy Center, writing "Bruni has chosen an all-star cast of 28. Norm Lewis as "Harold Hill" (Tony nominated for PORGY AND BESS), Jessie Mueller as "Marion", (Tony winner for BEAUTIFUL-THE Carol King MUSICAL, also directed by Bruni), Rosie O'Donnell as Mrs. Paroo (comedian, actress, author, television personality, and producer of the musical TABOO), John Cariani as Marcellus (recently in THE BAND'S VISIT and Tony-nominated for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), Veanne Cox as Mayor Shinn's wife (AN AMERICAN IN PARIS), Damon J. Gillespie as Tommy Djilas (NEWSIES and ALLADIN), David Pittu as Charlie Cowell (two-time Tony nominee and most recently in Conor McPherson's GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY), and Mark Linn-Baker as Mayor Shinn (many Broadway shows are listed but his great turn in MY FAVORITE YEAR is omitted)."

CD/Books/DVDs: Contributor Tori Hartshorn reviews The COMPANY 2018 LONDON CAST RECORDING, writing "Phone rings, door chimes, in comes musical modernization! Closing in on 50 years since its Broadway debut, George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY returns with a revolutionary new production in the West End. This rendition sees the previously male lead role Bobby now as the female Bobbie, portrayed by Rosalie Craig. This gender-swap is thanks to the direction of Marianne Elliott, who worked side by side with Sondheim on the revamping. The COMPANY 2018 London Cast Recording was recorded at RAK Studios in London. As previously reported, footage of the cast recording was preserved for a forthcoming documentary on the production."

UK / West End: Contributor Aliya Al-Hassan reviews Chita Rivera at Cadogan Hall, writing "At 86, Chita Rivera could easily justify putting her feet up a little. She first performed in London back in 1958 in the iconic role of Anita in West Side Story and has never stopped since. She returned to the capital this weekend for two one-off concerts, chronicling her life and amazing career. The word legend is overused these days, but Rivera can truly justify the title. She has been nominated 10 times for a Tony Award, which is the joint record for number of nominations. In 1984 she starred in The Rink with Liza Minnelli and won her first (of two) Tony Award for her role as Anna and in 2018 she received the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre."

UK / West End: Contributor Charlotte Downes reviews THIRST TRAP at Above The Stag, writing "James Barr's Thirst Trap is an outrageously funny exploration of modern dating. Following a four-star run at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, the two London dates have been extended to four at Above the Stag in Vauxhall."

Connecticut: Contributor Joseph Harrison reviews The Opera House Players' A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, writing "As the opening number 'Comedy Tonight' states, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, the classic musical from Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, aims to have 'something familiar, something peculiar, and something for everyone.' And while, in 2019, this remains mostly true, the bawdy farce, written almost 57 years ago, does raise some eyebrows in today's #metoo world. That said, the production of FORUM currently being produced by the Opera House Players at the Enfield Annex (their temporary home in Enfield, CT) is fun, energetic and high-spirited."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of BWW's Food & Wine World.com and the Senior New Jersey Editor. She also has a blog in BWW Food & Wine, "Marina's Menu & Lifestyle." She enjoys an active journalism career and loves writing for Broadwayworld.com. You can follow Marina on Twitter and Instagram @marinapk6.

