Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 12/28 - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, CATS and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature ...

St. Petersburg: Contributor Peter Nason reviews The Best Local Shows & Performances of the Year in St. Petersburg, writing "BWW reviewer, Peter Nason, celebrates 2018 with his choices for the best in local theatre (Tampa, St. Pete and Sarasota) that the past year had to offer."

CD/Books/DVDs: Contributor David Clarke reviews THE PROM Original Broadway Cast Recording, writing "With moxie, sequins, and indefatigable whimsy, Sony Masterworks Broadway's THE PROM (Original Broadway Cast Recording) perfectly captures the mirth of the heartwarming Broadway production. Masterfully blending Matthew Sklar's toe-tapping score, Chad Beguelin's rib-tickling and heartfelt lyrics, and the stellar performances of the cast, this album is as charming as it is mesmerizing."

UK / West End: Contributor Cindy Marcolina reviews HOME ALONE IN CONCERT at Royal Albert Hall, writing "The Royal Albert Hall rang in the festive season with a screening of one of the most-beloved Christmas classics from the 90s. The venue, appropriately decked in fairy lights and Christmas trees, welcomed all ages to appreciate Home Alone accompanied by the Cinematic Sinfonia and the Crouch End Festival Chorus."

Netherlands: Contributor Chantal Kunst reviews CATS at Rai Theater Amsterdam writing "Cats is a world wide phenomenon. Premiering in 1981 in the West End, Andrew Lloyd's Webber classic has proven to stand the test of time. In 2019, a Cats film is coming out. This winter in The Netherlands, a new Cats tour by the current West End cast is playing 4 big venues: at the Rai Theater in Amsterdam, Nieuwe Luxor Theater in Rotterdam, Chasse Theater in Breda and Martiniplaza Theater in Groningen."

Washington, DC: Contributor Rachael Goldberg reviews OH GOD! at Mosaic Theater Company, writing "On its surface, 'Oh God!' is a fun and witty comedy. And yet, what makes it a masterpiece isn't just the humor, but also the deeper philosophies and truths of humanity that it touches on. The show balances comedy with a clear and pensive look at the world, at religion, and at how we treat ourselves and others."

Thousand Oaks: Contributor Cary Ginell reviews SOUTH PACIFIC at Rubicon Theatre Company, writing "The Rubicon Theatre Company brings back a Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, 'South Pacific,' in a uniquely intimate two-piano version, featuring stellar performances and a ravishing set design. This one will be talked about for years to come."

Austin: Contributor Amy Tarver reviews WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT writing "Decorating the stage nonchalantly, stretching and chatting with little regard to the fourth wall, six actors join together to explore the storytelling possibilities into the lives of the Herero people of Namibia. Creatively presented by Director Liz Fisher, the action onstage toggles between artistic commentary on the feelings of how the actors desire to present this story, and the social responsibility of portraying the truth about colonialism. The six characters often onstage debated how the story should be told, experimenting with comedy and how the color of one's skin impacts the perception of and more often the ignorance of historic events. Written by Jackie Sibblies Drury, WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRIKA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884 - 1915, opens a pandora's box about the genocide of the Herero Tribe in Namibia committed by Germany long before the holocaust of World War II."

UK / West End: Contributor Charlie Wilks reviews SWEAT, Donmar Warehouse, writing "A society is in ruins, and in this tale of depression, dependency and deluge, the human experience is voyeuristically examined, to reveal what happens when you leave folks behind. Focusing in on one singular place, the play goes through the motions to show how the odds can be unfairly stacked against people."

Washington, DC: Contributor Kelle Long reviews THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at The Kennedy Center, writing "I cannot fathom willingly undertaking the escalating catastrophes of The Play that Goes Wrong night after night. The potential for disaster is, of course, the masochistic thrill of live theater. Anything can happen but how often do you actually see anything go wrong in a play? Yet, we are all tethered by this morbid curiosity for the possibility that things could at any moment fall apart."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Kelle Long

Washington DC Contributor

Kelle Long is a community theater and Stagedoor Manor alum who now exercises her passion for live performance as an audience member. She is the Associate Editor of the Motion Picture Association of America's film site, The Credits. She tries her best not to sing along during musicals but your understanding is appreciated.

