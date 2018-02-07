Raul Esparza Departs LAW & ORDER: SVU After Six Seasons

It was reported this evening that Tony-nominated actor, Raul Esparza, has announced his departure from the long-running NBC drama, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Esparza's character, Assistant District Attorney Barba, made his final appearance on the series this week. Following the conclusion to the episode, Esparza tweeted a goodbye to the character, cast, and crew.

Showrunner, Michael Chernuchin, released a statement on Esparza's departure, stating: "It has truly been an honor writing for Raúl. The power, sensitivity and morality he brought to the character of Rafael Barba never failed to elevate our scripts. Raúl is family and we look forward to seeing his talent shine in new projects. As for Barba, SVU fans may see him again soon."

In 2012, Esparza became a recurring character on the long-running NBC drama series, In 2013, his character became the first series regular ADA since the 11th season and the first regular male ADA in series history.

Goodbye Barba. Thank you. You changed my life. My squad. And you, you always, my Liv, my friend Mariska. I will always treasure my time with all of you. #SVU #BarbaOnTrial - Raúl E. Esparza (@RaulEEsparza) February 8, 2018

Raúl Esparza was nominated for Tony Awards for his performances in Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company and Taboo. His other Broadway credits include Leap of Faith,Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Arcadia, Chess, The Rocky Horror Show and Cabaret. He starred in the Encores! production of Anyone Can Whistle.

