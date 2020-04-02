Rattlestick Playwrights Theater Announces Free Weekly Online Programming With Zachary Quinto, Kathleen Chalfant & More

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has announced a series of free weekly online programs designed to connect audiences with new ideas and artistic expressions. On Tuesdays beginning April 7, the Virtual Salon Series explores the virus pandemic and features in-depth conversations between an artist and a leading expert. On Thursdays beginning April 9, New Songs Now in Your Living Room, produced in partnership with Rosalind Productions, Inc., is an unplugged concert series that gives inventive songwriters the opportunity to test out new material in a low-key, fun environment.

On April 7 at 3pm as part of the Virtual Salon Series, Tony Award-nominated and four-time Obie-winning actress Kathleen Chalfant joins medical epidemiologist and pandemic preparedness expert Dr. Steven C. Phillips in conversation. In On the Role of Epidemics on April 14 at 3pm, actor Zachary Quinto joins Village Preservation Executive Director Andrew Berman in a discussion on the role of epidemics in Manhattan. On April 21 at 3 pm, playwright Cori Thomas (Lockdown) and formerly incarcerated teaching artist Robert Pollock discuss the challenges of incarceration during a pandemic.

Three-time Drama Desk nominee Max Vernon (The View UpStairs, KPOP) kicks off New Songs Now in Your Living Room on April 9 at 8pm. Actor and singer-songwriter Grace McLean (In The Green, Great Comet) will be featured on April 16 at 8pm and Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright, singer, composer, and actor Eisa Davis shares work on April 23 at 8pm. Future participants include The Bengsons, Andrew R. Butler, Heather Christian, Jean Rohe, and Rotana Tarabzouni. Each performance is followed by a conversation with the artist centered on their songwriting process.



"In this very isolating time, Rattlestick's mission to connect and stimulate audiences feels more important than ever," says Artistic Director Daniella Topol. "By using theatrical expression and community conversation to bring us all together, my hope is that different perspectives and networks can help us navigate these challenging times."

Online reservations are required. Please visit rattlestick.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You