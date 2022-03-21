Radio City Rockettes Will Hold Auditions For The 2022 Christmas Spectacular and Rockettes Conservatory

The Radio City Rockettes have announced that 2022 auditions will take place on Monday, April 18 at Radio City Music Hall, with callbacks on Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20. Dancers attending the audition could receive a coveted spot on The Rockettes line for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, or an offer to attend the dance company's invite-only conservatory program, a week-long training intensive presented at no cost to participating dancers. Additionally, to create a more inclusive line by broadening the number of dancers eligible to become Rockettes, the organization is expanding the height requirement. The range is widening by an inch, changing from 5'6"-5'10½" to 5'5"-5'10½".



Auditions will also be held in April for ensemble dancers in the 2022 Christmas Spectacular. Dancers interested in auditioning for The Rockettes or ensemble must register in advance at www.radiocityauditions.com.



"We are committed to ensuring that The Rockettes line showcases greater diversity, and that dancers from all backgrounds see themselves represented," said Jessica Tuttle, senior vice president, productions for Madison Square Garden Entertainment, the parent company of the Radio City Rockettes. "We are taking important steps forward by creating Rockettes Conservatory, which offers intensive study in The Rockettes style while eliminating financial barriers to entry, and expanding the height range of The Rockettes to open the opportunity to more dancers. Only through proactively challenging tradition and embracing change will we be able to achieve our goal of creating a more inclusive line."



In order to be hired as a Rockette or attend Rockettes Conservatory, dancers must be:

Between 5'5" and 5'10½"

At least 18 years of age by September 15, 2022 in order to be hired as a Rockette for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular

At least 18 years of age by July 17, 2022 or July 31, 2022 in order to participate in the first or second weeks of conservatory, respectively



Rockettes Conservatory is an invite-only, week-long intensive training program held at Radio City Music Hall from July 18-22, 2022 and August 1-5, 2022. The program provides talented dancers with a well-rounded curriculum that emphasizes Rockettes precision choreography supported by a strong technical foundation in ballet, tap and jazz, as well as the strength and stamina training needed to be a Rockette. As part of conservatory, participating dancers will receive instruction in various dance styles from other renowned choreographers and acclaimed New York City dance organizations.



Announced in early 2020, Rockettes Conservatory was held virtually in 2020 and 2021. Ultimately, 11 of the 13 new Rockettes who performed in the 2021 Christmas Spectacular participated in the virtual conservatory. In order to be considered for the program, dancers must attend the April Rockettes audition, or be invited by The Rockettes creative team through talent scouting at colleges, universities and leading dance institutions including Rockettes partner organizations such as The Ailey School and the International Association of Blacks in Dance.



Rockettes Conservatory was designed as an investment in promising dancers' futures. There is no cost for invited dancers to attend, and participants will be provided transportation to/from New York City, lodging and meals for the duration of the session. Conservatory dancers will be encouraged to attend the August Rockettes auditions for consideration for a spot on the line in the 2022 Christmas Spectacular. In addition to becoming an inclusive talent pipeline for future Rockettes, Rockettes Conservatory ensures the dance company continues to evolve by attracting the best dancers from all backgrounds.



The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance, as well as their unity both on and off the stage. The Rockettes are unique in that each dancer is an integral and equal link in the creation of The Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall, The Rockettes have inspired and amazed audiences from around the world in their annual Christmas Spectacular, which has been seen by more than 69 million people since it opened in 1933.



