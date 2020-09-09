Radically Inclusive Dance Group Announces Global Performance For International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Heidi Latsky Dance holds durational Zoom performance with worldwide participation.

On December 3rd, 2020, to celebrate the United Nations' International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Heidi Latsky Dance (HLD) will lead hundreds of individuals online in a performance of ON DISPLAY GLOBAL (ODG).

First premiering in 2015, ON DISPLAY is a living sculpture court composed of dramatically different bodies from the worlds of disability, dance and fashion. A commentary on the body as spectacle, audiences are invited to actively stare beyond first impressions and perceived differences. Normally performed in-person at dozens of locations across the globe, the 5th annual ON DISPLAY GLOBAL will be entirely new, with participants appearing in a 6 hour Zoom performance that accommodates a breathtaking array of people from vastly different time-zones.



Heidi Latsky Dance currently has 87 cities for ODG and plans to surpass 100 this year. Individuals interested in contributing to ODG may request information on becoming an "Ambassador" at ondisplay.us/join-us. An ambassador will help recruit their city's local talent and determine how they are incorporated into the live stream presentation.



ON DISPLAY has a rich history. The work was originally commissioned by the NYC Mayor's Office in 2015 and performed in Times Square for the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). 5 years later, HLD's film SOLO FLIGHT was commissioned by Lincoln Center to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ADA. The success of this recent digital presentation emboldened the company to expand ON DISPLAY GLOBAL to its largest incarnation yet. ODG is presented in partnership with NYU Tisch School for the Arts, NYC Mayor's Office, and the United Nations.



ON DISPLAY GLOBAL has a stunning growth trajectory. What began with 2 cities, New York, NY and Hobart, Australia, in 2015 grew to an impressive network of 80 cities in 22 countries during 2019. ODG has inhabited more than 200 public and private spaces at once and with as many as 650 participants in a single installation. Beyond annual performances at the United Nations and NYU Tisch School for the Arts, other notable locations have included NYC's Whitney Museum, Washington DC's National Portrait Gallery, Shanghai Himalayas Museum, Boston's Widener Library, and Seoul, Korea's Oil Tank Cultural Park.

