Rachel Zegler, Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Included in Variety's New Power of New York List 2023

Variety has announced its 2023 edition of the annual New Power of New York List, which highlights "power players" in the arts scene across New York City's five boroughs.

Included in this year's list are several names familiar to those in the Broadway and musical theater space, including Rachel Zegler, Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke, Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee, Arian Moayed, Jelani Alladin, Matthew López, Jocelyn Bioh, and Gina Duncan.

Among the non-Broadway names on the list are Kelly Clarkson, Mark Consuelos, Teyana Taylor, Celine Song, Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Sherman, and many more.

"All of this issue’s power players are mastering this brave new world, one in which sway happens online and where New York’s grit and attitude extend along the farthest reaches of the subway," Variety writes.

Check out the full list and learn more about those included on Variety.