Rachel Tucker Explains How She Riffed Her Way Through I'D DO ANYTHING on This U.K. Episode of STARS IN THE HOUSE

Rachel Tucker, Julian Ovenden, and More on This U.K. Episode of STARS IN THE HOUSE

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.

The show continued this afternoon (2pm) with Rachel Tucker, Preston Nyman, Julian Ovenden, and Sierra Boggess.

Rachel shared stories about adding unsolicited riffs to the songs she performed on the 2008 talent show-themed series I'D DO ANYTHING," and during her time in WICKED on the West End:

"[During a performance of "I Am Beautiful" on I'D DO ANYTHING ] they didn't want me to do [the riff]. They said it would be too much. There were a lot of things they told us not to do and if you were brave enough and had a big enough set, you did it. There were some things that just came to you when you were up there and it was live. The adrenaline just kicks in. "

"[In Defying Gravity in WICKED] I was told not to do the riff. During the show, our musical director James Tracey used to make me laugh. He pretended to rip up the score when I was up there...I believe that riffs work and I love doing them when they have a place, and you mean it, and it's from your stomach, and it's from your heart, and it's not just for the sake of riffing."

Watch the full episode HERE.

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.





