Rachel Chavkin, Shakina Nayfack, and Arvind Ethan David Will Speak At TEDxBroadway 2019

What's the BEST Broadway Can Be? The best in the Broadway industry and beyond will tackle that very question when TEDxBroadway returns to New World Stages on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Today, organizers are announcing an initial roster of speakers for the one-day event.

This question is designed to positively look into the future with a goal of realizing the potential sooner, says Damian Bazadona, TEDxBroadway Co-Organizer and founder of Situation. Our stage hosts a wide variety of speakers and topics from within our own industry and outside of it as well. We're able to introduce new ideas and spark conversations that benefit the Broadway ecosystem.

Speakers for TEDxBroadway 2019 include:

Rachel Chavkin is a director, writer and dramaturg, as well as the founding Artistic Director of Brooklyn-based company the TEAM (theteamplays.org), whose work has been seen all over London and the U.K. Selected freelance work includes Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Ars Nova, A.R.T., Broadway), Ana s Mitchell's Hadestown (New York Theatre Workshop, Edmonton Citadel, London's National Theatre, Broadway), Arthur Miller's The American Clock (Old Vic), Matt Gould and Carson Kreitzer's Lempicka (Williamstown), Caryl Churchill's Light Shining in Buckinghamshire (New York Theatre Workshop), Marco Ramirez's The Royale (Old Globe, Lincoln Center), Bess Wohl's Small Mouth Sounds (Ars Nova, Off-Broadway, national tour), Sarah Gancher's I'll Get You Back Again (Round House), and multiple collaborations with Taylor Mac including The Lily's Revenge, Act 2 (HERE); and with Chris Thorpe, including Confirmation and Status.

Most known for her work as Lola on Hulu's Difficult People, Shakina Nayfack can also be seen on Marvel's Jessica Jones (Netflix) and The Detour (TBS). On Broadway: 24-Hour Plays, Gypsy of the Year. Off-Broadway: Masculinity Max at The Public Theater, Manuel Versus the Statue of Liberty (as Lady Liberty). Currently in development, her autobiographical glam rock odyssey Manifest Pussy; Chonburi International Hotel and Butterfly Club, a great American play about Trans women in Thailand; and JUNK, a rock opera conceived by the Swedish pop band Brainpool. Recognitions include the Lilly Award for Working Miracles, TRU Humanitarian Award, OUT 100, and two-time Drama League fellow. Founding Artistic Director, Musical Theatre Factory (www.mtf.nyc).

Arvind Ethan David is a producer and writer of films, television, comics and theater. He founded Prodigal in 2019 to bring together all his activities across two decades into one home. He is currently a lead producer on the Jagged Little Pill musical, based on the album by Alanis Morissette. Additionally, he is the producer of legendary British comedian David Baddiel and Erran Baron Cohen's The Infidel The Musical, based on their hit film of the same name, for which he also wrote additional lyrics.

David S. Leong is one of 17 Certified Fight Masters in the U.S. and his work has been seen in more than 20 Broadway and London West End plays and musicals and over 300 productions around the globe. His fights will be featured in Porgy and Bess at the New York Metropolitan Opera starting in September. He has coached a long list of notable stars of stage and screen including Sam Rockwell, Don Cheadle, Christopher Plummer and Sigourney Weaver. David is also a certified mediator and conflict resolution trainer and coach. He conducts workshops on a wide range of subjects including conflict resolution, entrepreneurship, leadership presence, business communication and public speaking. He is a Professor Emeritus of Theatre from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Registration for the TEDxBroadway conference will begin at 1:15PM on September 24, 2019. Tickets are $100.

Interested attendees can purchase tickets at www.TEDxBroadway.com





