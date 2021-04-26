RWS Entertainment Group Announces New Vaccination Initiative for Complimentary Studio Time

RWS Entertainment Group is joining the initiative to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in an effort to help rebuild a safe space for entertainment and the arts to once again thrive in New York City. To show support for those who choose to get vaccinated, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive (2) complimentary hours of studio time at RWS Studios. This offer will run Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 28, Mondays through Sundays 9am-5pm.

"We are committed to doing our part to get live performance back up and running safely in New York," said RWS CEO & Founder, Ryan Stana. "We hope that by making our studios available free of charge to fully vaccinated artists, artists will have the space they need to create new work safely. We're looking forward to the day when performers are back on stage and we encourage everyone to do their part and get vaccinated as soon as they can."

Qualified artists include anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.

This offer can be redeemed while checking in at RWS Studios for your reservation time by simply presenting a team member with your record card. RWS Studios team members will not document nor take pictures of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as it contains personal information.

To request space, visit experiencerws.com/vaxinitiative.

RWS Studios is located in Long Island City and is part of the 56,000 square foot campus of RWS Entertainment Group. The studios operate under New York City's phase 4 guidelines at 50% occupancy, requiring temperature check upon entry, face covering at all times, and social distancing restrictions. RWS Studios is fully equipped with Merv 13 filters. No large group gatherings are allowed. Studios are thoroughly cleaned with electrostatic procedures between each use and overnight. RWS has partnered with CrowdRx, the country's leading provider of Physician-led, live event medical services. Together with CrowdRx, RWS developed its Health & Hygiene Protocol for Performing Artists. All renters will be required to abide by this protocol as well as all New York City and New York State guidelines.

