ROCKY HORROR Documentary STRANGE JOURNEY Returning to Theaters

It's time to do the Time Warp again! The 2025 documentary Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror is returning to cinemas across the country this spring. The movie explores Rocky Horror's origins as a London fringe theatre play and its rise as one of the biggest cult films of all time.

Strange Journey is directed by Linus O'Brien, son of creator Richard O'Brien. The documentary had its UK premiere at Sheffield DocFest before heading to GAZE Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award.

The new screening dates, which begin on April 23 from Magenta Night Studios, include stops in Orange, South Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. Some showings will also be accompanied by Q&As. See here for the list of upcoming dates.

Additionally, the doc will screen as part of the first edition of the SilverVox Film & Music Festival in Frederick, Maryland. Taking place this June, the screening will include a Live Q&A with Linus O'Brien, accompanied by a presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Learn more and purchase passes here.

Strange Journey explores the qualities that make the play and film beloved by audiences, including its transgressive themes, iconic performances, and fan-favorite musical numbers. Watch a clip from the film, featuring creator Richard O'Brien singing a rendition of the fan-favorite number "Time Warp," while playing along on his guitar.

The movie features new interviews from the film's original cast including Tony Award nominee Tim Curry (Clue, It), Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking), Barry Bostwick (Megaforce, Spin City), Patricia Quinn (Monty Python's The Meaning of Life, The Lords of Salem), and Nell Campbell (Great Expectations, Shock Treatment). Celebrity fans such as Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie, School of Rock) and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel also appear, sharing reflections on Rocky Horror’s cultural impact.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

A Broadway revival of the original musical is now running on Broadway. Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, the Roundabout Theatre Company production began previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026 and will officially open on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street). This is a limited engagement now through Sunday, July 19, 2026.

The beloved movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie, who dates a groupie, Columbia, played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien.