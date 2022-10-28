ROCKQUIEM FOR A WRESTLER Cast Recording Out Digitally Today Everywhere

The Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Philip Paul Kelly's Rock-n-Roll Wrestling Spectacle, "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," is available on Compact Disc and Music Streaming/Download Services today.

Featuring the music of Eddie Star (Eddie Star & The Zero Effect, JoyBox) and composer Paul Castrataro (Picture of Dorian Gray, Fags & Cellphones) the show about a champion wrestler created a lot of excitement among both wrestling and music fans. The "Elevated Staged Reading" streamed live on June 27, 2020, from New York City's Triad Theater.

The single, "Savior" (One of Star's songs) sung by Philip Paul Kelly, was released earlier this year. It will be accompanied by a music video currently in post-production and scheduled for release early next year. "Rockquiem For A Wrestler" is in development for the screen by Kelly, who is reprising his role as Mr. Greenway in the Ogunquit Playhouse at the Music Hall's production of "Elf the Musical" in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, this holiday season.

About Rockquiem For A Wrestler

Rockquiem For A Wrestler is a Rock-n-Roll, Wrestling, Spectacle written by Writer, Director, Singer, and Actor Philip Paul Kelly (Elf the Musical, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Titanic the Musical), and features the music of Eddie Star and Paul Castrataro. The show is currently being developed for the screen.

https://www.rockquiem.com