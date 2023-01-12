RIVERDANCE's Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive Cancer'

Niamh O'Brien, Michael Flatley & Michael Flatley

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Dancer and choreographer Michael Flatley, famous for his Irish production Riverdance, has had surgery for an "aggressive form of cancer".

A post on Flatley's Instagram page said he was "in the care of an excellent team of doctors", adding no further comments would be made at this time.

Flatley rose to prominence after a seven-minute performance during the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994. It went on to be expanded for his theatre show, Riverdance, which combined traditional Irish music and dance.

He went on to create highly successful stage shows including Lord of the Dance, Feet of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

The dancer retired due to injury after a performance in Las Vegas in 2017. Lord of the Dance embarked on an anniversary tour in 2022 to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Flatley has previously had skin cancer after being diagnosed with a malignant melanoma in 2003.

The Instagram post said:

Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you