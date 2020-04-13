RIVERDALE Showrunner to Develop High School Drama for Quibi

Today, Quibi announced it is developing 'GOOD BOYS AND TRUE,' a new drama from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ('Riverdale,' 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', 'Katy Keene'), based on his play.

Aguirre-Sacasa will co-write 'GOOD BOYS AND TRUE' with Greg Murray ('Riverdale'). Produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, 'GOOD BOYS AND TRUE' is a suspenseful drama about class, sexuality and identity.

Based on Aguirre-Sacasa's play which explores the dark side of privilege, 'GOOD BOYS AND TRUE' follows six people drawn together by a disturbing videotape that surfaces on the campus of the elite preparatory academy St. Joe's School for Boys in the fall of 1988.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa developed and is executive producer of the Warner Bros. Television series 'Riverdale' for The CW and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' for Netflix, as well as the 'Riverdale' spinoff 'Katy Keene' for The CW. All three dramas are based on characters from Archie Comics, where Aguirre-Sacasa serves as Chief Creative Officer. His previous TV and film writing credits include the Emmy®-nominated drama 'Big Love,' 'Looking,' 'Glee,' and the first season of 'Supergirl.' For MGM Films, he wrote a new version of the horror classic 'Carrie,' as well as a remake of the serial-killer thriller 'The Town that Dreaded Sundown.' Aguirre-Sacasa is also an award-winning playwright and comic book writer. He has written many critically acclaimed plays, including 'Good Boys and True,' which premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago in 2008 and was subsequently produced at the 2ndStage Theater in New York City in 2009. An updated revival, entitled 'Good Boys,' was produced in 2019 at the Pasadena (Calif.) Playhouse.







