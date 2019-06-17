RATINGS: YOUNGER Has Highest-Rated Season Premiere Ever in Key Demos

The season six premiere of TV Land's hit series Younger recorded its highest-rated season premiere ever in the key P25-54 and W25-54 demos on Wednesday, June 12. For L+3 viewing, Younger recorded a 1.21 W25-54 rating (457,000 viewers), up +30% from the previous season premiere. Among P25-54, Younger hit a .81 (601,000 viewers), up +29% from the season five premiere.

TV Land's series was also up +23% among total viewers, with 1.3 million tuning in to see Kelsey (Hilary Duff) makes her debut as publisher, quickly realizing that the company is in trouble.

The season six premiere of Younger grew from the previous season premiere in additional demos. Among P18-49, the show was up +15% (.64 rating) and it grew +13% among W18-49 (.95 rating).

In this week's episode, airing Wednesday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Liza and Kelsey clash with Quinn, who's walking the line between author and investor. Meanwhile, Diana offends Enzo and Lauren throws Josh and Clare a gender reveal party.

Season five of Younger aired in summer 2018 and was its highest-rated season to date among P 18-49 (L+SD). The series ranked as the #1 original ad-supported cable sitcom with W18-49 and W25-54 in 2017 and 2018. Younger's success combined with TV Land's carefully curated hit acquisitions in the 2018 fiscal year led to the brand's highest ratings since 2011.

The series' passionate fan base has helped the series expand off the TV screen to include the five-star reviewed weekly podcast, Younger Uncovered, a weekly after-show entitled Getting Younger, and the launch of a book from Simon and Schuster entitled,Marriage Vacation.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

Photo Courtesy of TV Land





