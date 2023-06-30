Queens Theatre Honors Michael 'Sully' Sullivan and The MBS Group at its Annual Gala

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Queens Theatre held its annual Gala, honoring Michael "Sully" Sullivan, Chief of Staff to ﻿Steve Cohen - Owner of the NY Mets and CEO of Point72 and The MBS Group.

“We are tremendously grateful for the opportunity to recognize our honorees, Michael ‘Sully’ Sullivan and The MBS Group, and look forward to continuing to collaborate with both,” said Queens Theatre Executive Director Taryn Sacramone.

The funds raised at the event will support Queens Theatre’s ongoing programming, strengthen the theater’s capacity to offer classes for children and seniors, present a range of excellent performances, and produce new works of theater while keeping ticket prices low for patrons. Support from the Gala is also critical to extending the impact of Theatre For All (TFA) – a multi-faceted initiative that was formally launched five years ago to advance the inclusion of Deaf/Disabled people in the performing arts, as audience members, performers, and students.

"Our board, staff, Gala Committee members, and the audience members and students we serve couldn’t be more grateful for the encouragement and generosity that our community showed us at the Gala. We were proud to recognize extraordinary leaders and to present magical, memorable performances for a full house of enthusiastic arts supporters,” said Sacramone. “It was an opportunity to reflect on our season and to move with momentum toward the year ahead!”

The celebratory event included a program of honors and performances. The dance company MOMIX – a Queens Theatre audience favorite - performed two of their iconic pieces: “Man Fan” and “The Wind Up.” The Missing Element, a collective of world-champion beatboxers and street dancers, presented a special performance in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Students from PS199 received a standing ovation for their performances of “Superstar Student” and “CYUMF (Can You Understand My Feelings?),” two original pieces the students created while participating in Queens Theatre’s CASA (Center Stage) program, a devised theater program that takes students through the entire process of creating an original play with original songs.

Queens Theatre’s 2022-23 season has been characteristically diverse. Queens Theatre welcomed Little Amal to Flushing Meadows Corona Park; presented the american vicarious production of Debate: Baldwin vs. Buckley and two new productions by The Acting Company; captivated audiences with engagements by Parsons Dance, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, and MOMIX, as well as its annual Latin Dance and Culture Fiesta; produced two new works of theater: The Monkey King: A Kung Fu Musical by Jonathan and Kimbirdlee Fadner, and Eight Tales of Pedro by Mark-Eugene Garcia, both shows animated with the celebration of culture and heritage; staged readings of new works by Tim Lord, Nikki Brake-Sillá, and Sxr Oya Dxtchxss-Davis – all exceptional Disabled playwrights; introduced a new generation to the distinct joy of live performances through its Family Series and student matinees; partnered with the City of New York and distributed thousands of COVID-19 tests to neighbors, audiences, and 60+ nonprofit cultural organizations; hosted Camille A. Brown & Dancers and Mark Morris Dance Company dance workshops; and more.

Michael C. Sullivan

Michael C. Sullivan - “Sully” is the Chief of Staff for Steve Cohen – the Founder and CEO of Point72 Asset Management and the Owner and CEO of the New York Mets. Mr. Sullivan joined Mr. Cohen in 2007 after a career in Washington DC working on telecommunication and technology policy issues. Mr. Sullivan is involved with several veterans’ mental health-related non-profit organizations. He helped establish and serves on the Board and as Treasurer of the Cohen Veterans Network, which operates a national network of clinics to treat veterans and their family members affected by Post-Traumatic Stress. Mr. Sullivan also serves as the Treasurer and on the Board of a second veterans-oriented non-profit, Cohen Veterans Bioscience, which is developing next-generation diagnostics and therapeutics to improve the detection and treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress. Mr. Sullivan is a Chief Mentor at the NYU-Stern Endless Frontier Labs, where he mentors start-up companies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and related fields. Mr. Sullivan is a graduate of Vanderbilt University.

The MBS Group

The MBS Group is the world’s premier studio operator and production services company. With extensive international reach, the company offers the industry’s largest lighting and grip inventory along with the most advanced breakthroughs in lighting technology. The company also provides end-to-end studio management solutions, global production planning, production facilities consulting, studio design & development, and construction services. The MBS Group is committed to promoting opportunities that increase diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through our MBS Illumination Training Program, MBS utilizes its national network of studio facilities and equipment to help bridge the gap for students to obtain the necessary skills needed to attain below-the-line crew positions. The MBS Group supports more than 500+ sound stages and services over 900 film and television productions each year from its network of 100+ locations across 95 cities, 13 states and seven countries.

About Queens Theatre

Queens Theatre (QT) is a performing arts center located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, NY. Its mission is to provide high-quality performances and programs that are accessible to the residents of Queens, the most diverse county in the nation. The Theatre's work reflects and celebrates its community. QT presents dance companies, produces, presents, and develops new works of theatre, family programming, community engagement events and initiatives, and offers a range of education programs onsite, in schools and in senior centers. In 2016, QT launched, and has since expanded, Theatre For All (TFA), a ground-breaking initiative to advance the inclusion of disabled people in the performing arts.