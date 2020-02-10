Quartet 131 to Perform in Arion Chamber Music Series in February in NYC

Quartet 131 will be featured in concert at the Arion Chamber Music Series in a program celebrating music of inclusion Friday, February 21 at 8PM in New York City. The concert will take place at Christ & St. Stephens Church, 120 W. 69th St in NYC's cultural center, Lincoln Square. General Admission tickets are $30; students under 25 with ID tickets are $15 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online or email at www.ArionChamberMusic.org or by calling (212) 579-5826.



For this concert Quartet 131, whose members include violinists Lilit Gampel and Laura Jean Goldberg, violist Andy Lin, and cellist Robert La Rue, will probe three distinctly American music traditions: Native American song, African American spirituals, and American film scores.

The first half of the program will feature works by Charles Griffes: Sketch Based on Native American Theme (Chippewa Farewell Song), Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint, and a little-known concert work by cinema's renown film scorer Bernard Hermann: Echoes. The program concludes with Quartet op. 9, no. 5, F minor, by the great Czech composer Antonin Dvorak, known for his lifelong inspiration by folk idioms, both Slavic and 'New World,' who came to New York City and articulated the "American musical identity."



Quartet 131 combines the four, established careers of violinists Lilit Gampel and Laura Jean Goldberg, violist Andy Lin, and cellist Robert La Rue. Their individual years of performance as soloists, chamber, and orchestral musicians inspire a profound dedication to exploring celebrated masterworks and unsung works for string quartet. They also share uncommonly varied titles of teacher, coach, arranger, artistic director, and music festival founder, a breadth of resources which guides their vision of reaching new audiences of all ages and playing in unusual venues.

Quartet 131's February concert appearance is the second concert of the series 5th season. The Arion Chamber Music Series is dedicated to bringing professional chamber music performances to an intimate venue where one can engage with the music, the musicians and audience.

Photo Credit: Sophia Jain





