Click Here for More Articles on Quizzes
QUIZ: Can You Match the Hamilton Character to Their Casting Breakdown?
What does HAMILTON look for in its' auditions? Take our latest quiz matching these iconic Broadway characters to their casting breakdowns!
Casting breakdowns contain brief descriptions of characters that show creators and casting directors use to help them cast the best performers for their productions!
Lin-Manuel Miranda's casting breakdowns for his iconic Hamilton characters pair Broadway staples with music's biggest stars. Which Schuyler sister is 'Alicia Keys meets Elphaba'? Which Book of Mormon character does Lin equate John Laurens to? Take our quiz below!
Want more theatre quizzes to pass the time? Check out our Quiz Page for more personality and test-your-knowledge quizzes!
|Tweet
|Share
Related Articles
From This Author BWW Quizzes
- QUIZ: Can You Match the Hamilton Character to Their Casting Breakdown?
- QUIZ: Only the Biggest Broadway Fans Can Get an A+ on This Christmas Theater Trivia
- QUIZ: We Know If You're Naughty or Nice Based on Your Broadway Favorites
- QUIZ: Attend Your Own Prom to Find Out Which The Prom Character Will Be Your Date!