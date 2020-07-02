QED Presents TRANSPLANTS COMEDY SHOW Live and Outdoors
Transplants Comedy Show is by comedians who are not New Yorkers telling jokes and stories about NYC and their hometowns. First show on July 4th is an all immigrant line up hosted by an American!
July 4th 5:30pm QED 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria or via Zoom link.
Tickets $8-15 online:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transplants-comedy-live-in-person-outdoor-show-tickets-111732880052
Line up:
Host: Lindsay Theisen (Laughing Skull Festival) America
Pedro Gonzalez (Late Night with Stephen Colbert) Colombia
Fumi Abe (Asian not Asian podcast) Japan
Atheer Yacoub (Comedy Central) Palestine
Katie Boyle (The Shift Podcast) Ireland
Nataly Aukar (Opens for Nimesh Patel, Mo Amer) Lebanon
Tanael Joachim (Good Day New York on Fox) Haiti
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021
The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The L...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion
SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by Sir...
QUIZ: Which Obscure Hamilton Character Are You?
Are you more of a Samuel Seabury or James Reynolds? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!...
QUIZ: Match the Lyric to the Hamilton Character!
Think you know your @HamiltonMusical lyrics? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to see how well you do!...
Rachel Cargle and Lin-Manuel Miranda Find Parallels Between HAMILTON Lyrics and Current-Day News Headlines
Rachel Cargle shared via Facebook, that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda worked together to find parallels between Hamilton lyrics and the current times to ...
Actor Sandy Rosenberg Passes Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that actor Sandy Rosenberg has passed away....