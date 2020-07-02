QED Presents TRANSPLANTS COMEDY SHOW Live and Outdoors

Transplants Comedy Show is by comedians who are not New Yorkers telling jokes and stories about NYC and their hometowns. First show on July 4th is an all immigrant line up hosted by an American!

July 4th 5:30pm QED 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria or via Zoom link.

Tickets $8-15 online:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transplants-comedy-live-in-person-outdoor-show-tickets-111732880052

Line up:

Host: Lindsay Theisen (Laughing Skull Festival) America

Pedro Gonzalez (Late Night with Stephen Colbert) Colombia

Fumi Abe (Asian not Asian podcast) Japan

Atheer Yacoub (Comedy Central) Palestine

Katie Boyle (The Shift Podcast) Ireland

Nataly Aukar (Opens for Nimesh Patel, Mo Amer) Lebanon

Tanael Joachim (Good Day New York on Fox) Haiti

