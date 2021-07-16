Pulitzer Prize-Winner Michael R. Jackson to Pen Horror Flick for A24

Deadline is reporting that Michael R. Jackson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and composer of the acclaimed musical A Strange Loop, will pen a new original horror film for A24.

The untitled flick will be produced by acclaimed writer/director Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar) and Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg production imprint.

Michael R. Jackson holds a BFA and MFA in playwriting and musical theater writing from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts. His awards include the Jonathan Larson Grant, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, a Whiting Award, and a Hull-Warriner Award. A Strange Loop is Michael's professional debut. It was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020.

In A Strange Loop, Usher is a Black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a Black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical. This blistering musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to understand his own strange loop.

Jackson is also developing a new musical titled White Girl in Danger, which is "partially inspired by classic daytime soaps and '90s-era Lifetime movies".