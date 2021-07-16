Pulitzer Prize-Winner Michael R. Jackson to Pen Horror Flick for A24
The film will be produced by Ari Aster, the acclaimed writer and director of recent horror hits "Hereditary" and "Midsommar."
Deadline is reporting that Michael R. Jackson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and composer of the acclaimed musical A Strange Loop, will pen a new original horror film for A24.
The untitled flick will be produced by acclaimed writer/director Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar) and Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg production imprint.
Michael R. Jackson holds a BFA and MFA in playwriting and musical theater writing from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts. His awards include the Jonathan Larson Grant, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, a Whiting Award, and a Hull-Warriner Award. A Strange Loop is Michael's professional debut. It was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020.
In A Strange Loop, Usher is a Black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a Black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical. This blistering musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to understand his own strange loop.
Jackson is also developing a new musical titled White Girl in Danger, which is "partially inspired by classic daytime soaps and '90s-era Lifetime movies".