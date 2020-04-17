Public Theater Cancels 2020 Shakespeare In The Park Season

The Public Theater has just announced that the 2020 summer season of Shakespeare in the Park, a 58-year tradition of free theater in Central Park, has been canceled, in addition to the downtown production of Cullud Wattah. A statement from the theater reads: "While our stages will remain dark, our commitment to our mission will burn brighter than ever. Our promise to you is that we will keep working tirelessly to bring you glorious work by our incredible artists. Thank you for continuing to stand with us."

The theater will furlough about 70% of its full-time, permanent staff, and senior leadership will take significant pay reductions to ensure the long-term viability of the institution.

The Public will present its June 1 Gala in a new virtual format with more details to come, Check out the full line-up of ongoing digital artistic experiences here.

This summer season was previously set to include RICHARD II and AS YOU LIKE IT.

Since 1962, over five million people have enjoyed more than 150 free productions of Shakespeare and other classical works and musicals at The Delacorte Theater. Conceived by founder Joseph Papp as a way to make great theater accessible to all, The Public's Free Shakespeare in the Park continues to be the bedrock of the Company's mission to increase access and engage the community.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You