Project Y Theatre Presents The 9th Annual WOMEN IN THEATRE FESTIVAL At Theatre 154

Project Y Theatre will present the 9th Annual Women in Theatre Festival at Theatre 154 (154 Christopher St #1E, New York, NY 10014), June 6-23.

The festival, which is devoted to presenting works by and about women, will feature two World Premiere productions by Amina Henry and Banna Desta as well as an evening of one-act plays adapted from a play by the first woman playwright. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.witfestival.projectytheatre.org.

The Women in Theatre Festival seeks to broaden the opportunities for women in the entertainment industry by producing new work by women with more than 50% representation of all artists involved. Our festival is a model of going beyond parity, as we commission and produce new works by women+ writers, devisers, and creators, develop an audience interested in feminist theatre, and foster opportunities that center interdisciplinary practices and experimentation. More Women. More Theatre. All the Time.

The Pied Piper of Hamelin

Written by Amina Henry

Directed by Michole Biancosino

June 9-23

In this modern adaptation of the classic THE PIED PIPER OF HAMELIN, the town of Hamelin struggles with a rat infestation. Led by their mayor, the people of Hamelin employ several tactics to get rid of the rats. When the rats remain, they employ a strange pied piper who suddenly arrives in town and offers to get rid of the rats for a price. The pied piper successfully rids Hamelin of rats, but when the mayor, and the other adults of Hamelin refuse to pay the piper for his work, he exacts a horrific revenge. With poetic and playful language, THE PIED PIPER OF HAMELIN examines the lessons adults teach the children in their lives through their words and actions.

Bygone Fruit

Written by Banna Desta

Directed by Celestine Rae

June 6-23

Blake and Selam appear to be a perfect couple—but that harmony is put to the test when they prepare for their families to meet for the first time. During a tense cook-off, subtle and startling revelations are made about their respective identity, Black heritage and views on the diaspora, creating a divide that might be too great to overcome.

The Hrosthwitha Project

Written by Maya Macdonald, Alyssa Haddad-Chin, Elinor T. Vanderburg, Lana Meyer, and Divya Mangwani

Monday, June 10

Aimed at reclaiming and celebrating the history of women in theatre, these plays are commissioned adaptations of a play by the first woman playwright, 10th century abbess, Hrosthwitha of Gandersham. This is part of a 6 year project to adapt all 6 of these historical plays and bring more awareness to this unknown female writer who deserves a place in theatre history. This year, playwrights Maya Macdonald, Alyssa Haddad-Chin, Elinor T. Vanderburg, Lana Meyer, and Divya Mangwani were commissioned to write a 5-9 minute play adapted from Hrostvitha's play "Sapientia.”

Project Y Theatre

Project Y Theatre produces new and innovative theatre by diverse voices, with a focus on women and queer artists, on a project-by-project basis. We commision, produce and support new plays and playwrights that appeal to an audience interested in such themes as feminism, race, sexuality, technology, family, and community. We embrace experimentation with new forms of technology as a way to connect to and expand our audience, as well as to expand the idea of what theatre is and can be. We support artists at all stages including emerging, mid-career and established. We support the creation of new plays at all levels including development (like our Caregiver/Parent Playwright Group), workshop (through small imprint workshop productions and limited runs), and fully produced world premieres. Project Y signature programming includes Women in Theatre Festival, now embarking on our 9th year in New York City. Other programming includes Workshop Productions; Fully Produced World Premieres at established venues like 59E59 Theaters, ARTNY Theatres, TheatreRow, and Atlantic Stage 2; Yearly Themed Reading Series (past themes include LGBTQ, Race, Religion, Women, Technology); New Play Workshops; International Festivals; New Play Commissions (recent commission series The Visionary Commission, 3 seasons of All Hands On Deck, Zoom Plays, 4 seasons of Hrosthwitha Project); Video Series and 11 years of supported Playwrights Groups. Through our various programming, each year Project Y supports the work of anywhere from 20-40 playwrights. www.projectytheatre.org

ChaShaMa

ChaShaMa Since 1995, Chashama has partnered with property owners to transform unused real estate for 30,000 artists, hosted 4,000 public art events, provided 1,500 classes in under-served communities,and reached audiences of nearly a million. www.chashama.org