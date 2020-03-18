Productions of PHANTOM, REBECCA, and DRACULA Post Record Numbers In South Korea
According to a new report productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Rebecca: The Musical, and Dracula: The Musical are posing record attendance numbers in Seoul, South Korea.
Over the past few months the productions have posted near-full attendance rates even during the height of the Covid-19 outbreak, which has suspended theatre operations throughout the United States, Great Britain, and Australia, among other locations.
Among the productions doing record business in South Korea is the international touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera at Seoul's Blue Square Interpark.
Australian soprano Claire Lyon, who plays Christine Daae in the production, thanked audiences on her social media, writing, "Thank you in advance to our audience members who continue to support us and for being so diligent in wearing masks and washing hands at the theatre...We feel confident that life will continue to go back to normal over here in the coming weeks (it already seems to be!). Sending love to those around the world whose livelihoods or health has been affected. These are uncertain times but we are soldiering on."
Rebecca which ran from November to February at Seoul's Chungmu Art Centre posted 92% attendance for the 1,255-seat theatre, even at the peak of the epidemic. The show will begin a 12-city nationwide tour on March 27.
Also currently running in South Korea is Dracula: The Musical, which is recording an average attendance rate of 95% at Seoul's Charlotte Theatre and is set to run through June at the venue.
