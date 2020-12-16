Production Starts On Documentary About Drag Artist Marti Gould Cummings' Campaign For New York City Council

Production starts on an untitled feature documentary about Drag Artist and activist Marti Gould Cummings (they/them) and their campaign for New York City Council District 7. If they win, the 33-year-old Democrat will be the first Drag Queen and non-binary person ever elected to office in New York City. Marti has given the filmmakers exclusive access to make a movie about their campaign. Welcome to a different kind of drag race!

Marti is running in a high-stakes and crowded field to represent Upper Manhattan's District 7, which includes parts of the Upper West Side, West Harlem, and Washington Heights. The film will also feature a number of Marti's 11 opponents as they compete to represent the majority-minority district with roughly 160,000 residents. The upcoming election is proving to be one of New York City's biggest in 20 years, with 41 out of the city's 59 elected positions open due to term limits. Marti's race is one of the buzziest; out of the 35 City Council races, the District 7 candidates have raised the second-most in combined campaign contributions.

Originally from Maryland, Marti has lived in NYC for 15 years. Before the pandemic, they performed up to seven drag shows per week around the city. Marti founded the Hell's Kitchen Democrats in 2016 and has served on their local community board and the NYC Nightlife Advisory Board. They are running for office to push for progressive policies and to show that politics should be for everyone. Marti's campaign has already gained national attention with interviews in Vogue and W Magazine, along with coverage in local New York publications.

"I believe that politics is for everyone and that activism starts on the local level," Marti said. "I'm excited to showcase my journey in the 2021 election to a wider audience and to use my platform to advocate for issues that matter."

The funny, fly-on-the-wall documentary is helmed by director Emma Fidel and producers Dan Ming, Robert Profusek, and Gigi Dement. Fidel and Ming met at VICE News, where they co-directed and produced a vérité web series, "She's Running," about four women running for office for the first time in 2018. The series received the Scripps Howard Topic of the Year Award as part of VICE's coverage of the 2018 midterm election. Profusek is a two-time Emmy nominated entertainment executive and entrepreneur, whose productions have been recognized by the Academy, Sundance, Berlin, MoMA, SXSW, and Tribeca. Dement has produced several award-winning films, including "God of Love," winner of the 2011 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short.

"We're thrilled to chronicle Marti's effort as a singular candidate during this critical time for American democracy and America's working class," the filmmakers said in a joint statement. "We care deeply about queer representation and deconstructing gender norms, and we hope this film helps redefine who can be a politician."

Principal photography for the documentary will run through the June 2021 primary election, which will reveal the outcome of the race. More information about Marti, including their announcement video, can be found on their website here.