Producers Jim Kierstead And William Fernandez Join Latin Film Producers For A New Partnership

Broadway producers Jim Kierstead and William Fernandez of Broadway United have joined the producing team of Juan Crespo, Hugo Della Motta of 3C Films and Eduardo Roman and Tess Marie Roman, of Arttess Productions on an exciting, new international series set to begin filming this winter.

CLAROSCURO is a ten-part sexually charged and explosive series that deals with issues confronting today's society. The story is about Vera Mejía, a renowned sexologist who keeps a secret from her youth. When a mysterious woman shows up at Vera's book signing party, the secret begins to unravel and it brings together a group of friends who thought they had committed the perfect crime.

Everyone has something to hide and the past becomes the present. For this group, fantasy and sex becomes an escape from a dark reality.

The project is an Argentine (3CFilms) and USA (Olympusat and Arttes Productions) co-production. It is written and directed by Eduardo Roman and produced by Juan Crespo, Hugo Della Motta, Eduardo Roman, Tess Marie Roman and Yeshuah Castillo. It will be available for worldwide streaming in 2021. It also features an international cast.

Kierstead and Fernandez are longtime business partners who have produced on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Chicago and Miami. Broadway credentials include such major hits as Kinky Boots, Hadestown, American Son, The Great Comet and the current Mrs. Doubtfire. In Miami, they have the distinction of executive producing Amparo the Experience, which is the city's longest running play. The pair just finished producing the world premiere of The Adult In The Room, a one-woman show on the life of Nancy Pelosi, at Chicago's famed Victory Gardens Theatre. Between them, they are recipients of a Pulitzer Prize, three-Tonys and an Emmy award. Most recently, they are Tony-nominated for The Inheritance and the revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune starring Audra MacDonald.

Juan Crespo and Hugo Della Motta from 3C Films are distributors with more than 600 movies in their catalogue. As producers, they are currently filming a movie in Rome called Nest, an Argentinian/Italian co-production. In post-production, they have the film, Reus la Vuelta al Barrio, a co-production between Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You