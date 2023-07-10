Producer Garth Drabinsky Appeals Antitrust Lawsuit Against Actors' Equity Association

Producer Garth Drabinsky has appealed the dismissal of his antitrust lawsuit against Actors' Equity Association. The opening brief in the matter was filed on June 30.

As previously reported, Drabinsky's original $50 million lawsuit against Actors' Equity Association for defamation, and later, anti-trust, came after Actors' Equity had placed the Paradise Square producer on the company's Do Not Work list due to "outstanding payments and benefits, and a continued pattern of abuse and neglect that created an unsafe and toxic work environment."

The lawsuit against Actors Equity Association was dismissed by a Judge in April, who ruled that Drabinsky did not plead a sufficient case.

After briefing, the appellate court will decide whether the district court's decision was in error. If it finds for Drabinsky, the case will be remanded to the lower court for further proceedings

Paradise Square concluded its Broadway run on July 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, following 23 previews and 108 performances. Paradise Square was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, with star Joaquina Kalukango receiving the Tony for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.



Between Broadway and earlier engagements at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, CA. in 2019, and at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago in 2021, Paradise Square played over 200 performances. A national tour is being planned for the 2023-2024 season, and international productions are also in development.