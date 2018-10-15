Judy Kuhn and More Will Lead Menier Chocolate Factory's Revival Of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

The Menier Chocolate Factory today announces principal company for its major revival of one of the world's most-beloved musicals of all time, Fiddler on the Roof, in a new staging by Trevor Nunn. Joining the previously announced Andy Nyman (Tevye) is Judy Kuhn as Golde, with Harriet Bunton (Hodel), Dermot Canavan (Lazar Wolf), Stewart Clarke (Perchik), Matt Corner (Fyedka), Joshua Gannon (Motel), Louise Gold (Yente), Kirsty MacLaren (Chava) and Molly Osborne (Tzeitel).

The production opens on 5 December, with previews from 23 November, and runs until 9 March. Booking is open for supporters of the Menier with public booking opening on 5 September.

This joyous and heart-breaking story of the travails of Tevye the milkman, his wife and five daughters features such classic songs as "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and remains a heart-warming celebration To Life - L'chaim!

Fiddler on the Roof sees Trevor Nunn renew his collaboration with the Menier - he previously directed Lettice and Lovage, Love in Idleness (also West End), A Little Night Music (also West End and Broadway) and Aspects of Love for the company.

Andy Nyman is an award-winning actor, director and writer who has earned acclaim from both critics and audiences for his work in theatre, film and television. He returns to the Menier Chocolate Factory having previously performed in Stephen Sondheim's Assassins and Abigail's Party (also Wyndham's Theatre). Other theatre work includes Martin McDonagh's Hangmen (Wyndham's Theatre), and the original production of Ghost Stories (Duke of York's Theatre/Arts Theatre) which he starred in, co-wrote and co-directed with Jeremy Dyson. His extensive television credits include Wanderlust, The Eichmann Show, Campus, Crooked House, Dead Set as well as his highly acclaimed performance as Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders. This year he will be seen in the up and coming series Hanna. Nyman's extensive film credits include The Commuter, Death at a Funeral, Kick-Ass 2, Black Death, The Brother's Bloom, Severance and Shut Up & Shoot Me, for which he won the 'Best Actor' award at the Cherbourg Film Festival in 2006. Upcoming films include Jungle Cruise and playing opposite Renee Zellweger in Judy. This year saw the release of the film version of Ghost Stories. Based on their own play, the film was written and directed by Nyman and Jeremy Dyson. Nyman also stars alongside Martin Freeman and Paul Whitehouse. In addition, he has collaborated with Derren Brown for almost 20 years, co-writing and co-creating much of Brown's early TV work, he has also co-written and directed six of Brown's stage shows winning the 'Best Entertainment' Olivier Award for Derren Brown - Something Wicked This Way Comes and recently a New York Drama Desk Award for 'Best Unique Theatrical Event 2017' for Derren Brown - Secret.

Judy Kuhn plays Golde. A four-time Tony Award nominee, she has released four studio albums, and sang the title role in the 1995 film Pocahontas, including her rendition of the song "Colors of the Wind", which won its composers the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Her theatre credits include Fun Home (Public Theater/Circle In The Square Theatre), She Loves Me (Brooks Atkinson Theater), Chess, The Mystery of Edwin Drood (The Imperial Theatre), Les Miserables (Broadhurst Theatre), Rags (Mark Hellinger Theatre),Two Shakespearean Actors (Lincoln Center Theatre), King David (New Amsterdam Theater) and Metropolis (Piccadilly Theatre - Olivier Award Nomination), The Visit (The Williamstown Theater Festival), Passion, The Cradle Will Rock (City Center), Three Sisters (Intiman Theatre), Passion (Kennedy Center), Sunset Boulevard, Eli's Comin' , Dream True (Vineyard Theatre), The Ballad of Little Jo (Steppenwolf Theater), The Glass Menagerie (McCarter Theatre), Martin Guerre (Hartford Stage) and Endangered Species (BAM). Her film credits include Enchanted, Day on Fire, Pocahontas and Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World.

Harriet Bunton plays Hodel. Her theatre credits include Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre), Sunny Afternoon (Harold Pinter Theatre), The Rocky Horror Show (European tour) and We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre).

Dermot Canavan plays Lazar Wolf. His theatre credits include Oklahoma! (Gordon Craig Theatre), Rehab (Union Theatre), The Last Tango (Phoenix Theatre), West Side Story (Kilworth House), The Ladykillers (The Watermill Theatre), Annie Get Your Gun (UK tour), The Tempest, The Taming Of The Shrew, The 39 Steps (Criterion Theatre), Hairspray (Shaftesbury Theatre), and In The Club (Hampstead Theatre); and for film Like Crazy.

Stewart Clarke plays Perchik. He returns to the Menier Chocolate Factory having previously performed in Assassins. Other theatre credits include The Rink (Southwark Playhouse), A Streetcar Named Desire (Curve), The Return of the Soldier (Jermyn Street Theatre), Godspell in Concert (Lyric Theatre), Cool Rider Live (Duchess Theatre), Ghost the Musical (UK tour) and Loserville (Garrick Theatre). His television credits include The Moonstone; and for film Easy Virtue.

Matt Corner plays Fyedka. His theatre credits include Jersey Boys (Piccadilly Theatre/UK tour), A Day at the Races/A Night at the Opera (Ireland), Jim Caruso's Cast Party (Birdland Jazz Club, New York). His film credits include Les Miserables and You're A Musical Star.

Joshua Gannon plays Motel. He graduated from Guildford School of Acting 2017. Since graduating, his credits include Oklahoma! (Gordon Craig Theatre), Cilla - The Musical (UK tour) and The Wind in The Willows (London Palladium).

Louise Gold plays Yente. Her theatre credits include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), Follies (Royal Festival Hall), Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), Oliver! (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Gypsy (Chichester Festival Theatre/Savoy Theatre), Our Country's Good, The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Royal Lyceum Theatre), The Cherry Orchard (RSC), Noises Off (Piccadilly Theatre), The Good Person of Szechwan (Young Vic) and The Nap (Sheffield Theatres). Her television credits include Strike Back, The Alan Clarke Diaries, Spitting Image and The Muppet Show; and for film, Muppets Most Wanted, The Muppet Christmas Carol, The Great Muppet Caper, The Dark Crystal, Muppet Treasure Island, The Pirates of Penzance, Billy the Kid and the Green Baize Vampire, Topsy Turvey and Crush.

Kirsty MacLaren plays Chava. Her theatre credits include the Olivier Award-winning Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour (international tour/National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre), The Crucible (Royal Lyceum Theatre), Rapunzel (Platform Theatre), Miracle on 34th St, The Admirable Crichton, Mr Bolfry, Yellow on the Broom (Pitlochry Festival Theatre) and Freak Show (Noisemaker Productions).

Molly Osborne plays Tzeitel. She recently graduated from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. This marks her professional stage debut.

From 1968 to 1986, Trevor Nunn was the youngest ever Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, directing over thirty productions, including most of the Shakespeare canon, as well as Nicholas Nickleby and Les Misérables. From 1997 to 2003, he was Artistic Director of the National Theatre, where his productions included Troilus and Cressida, Oklahoma!, The Merchant of Venice, Summerfolk, My Fair Lady, A Streetcar Named Desire, Anything Goes and Love's Labour's Lost. He has directed the world premières of Tom Stoppard's plays Arcadia, The Coast of Utopia and Rock n Roll; and of Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express and Aspects of Love by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Other theatre includes Timon of Athens, Skellig (Young Vic); The Lady From The Sea (Almeida Theatre); Hamlet, Richard II, Inherit the Wind (The Old Vic), A Little Night Music (Menier Chocolate Factory, West End and Broadway), Cyrano de Bergerac, Kiss Me Kate (Chichester Festival Theatre); Heartbreak House, Flare Path, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Tempest (Theatre Royal, Haymarket); Scenes from a Marriage (Coventry & St James), All That Fall (Jermyn Street & New York); A Chorus of Disapproval and Relative Values (West End). Work for television includes Antony and Cleopatra, The Comedy of Errors, Macbeth, Three Sisters, Othello, The Merchant of Venice and King Lear, and on film, Hedda, Lady Jane and Twelfth Night.

Box Office: 020 7378 1713 (£2.50 transaction fee per booking)

Website: www.menierchocolatefactory.com (£1.50 transaction fee per booking)

Tickets: Prices vary, as below from discounted preview tickets to premier seats. With the emphasis on 'the sooner you book, the better the price':

A meal deal ticket includes a 2-course meal from the pre-theatre menu in the Menier Restaurant as well as the theatre ticket.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You