Podcast: On 'Keith Price's Curtain Call,' Get to Know this Year's Kleban Prize Winners

Since I began this podcast 2 years ago, The Kleban Prize has always been something that I love to cover, because it was the very first major event that I began my podcast experience as a theater journalist.

In addition to talking with this year's winners, Christian Duhamel, Alan Schmuckler, and Amanda Yesnowitz, I also got a chance to chat with a few of the foundation's Board of Directors, Tony Award winning lyricist/director, Richard Maltby, Jr., Tony Award winning composer/lyricist, Maury Yeston, and Tony Award nominated librettist, John Weidman.

The Kleban Foundation, created by Edward Kleban, by an instruction in his will, awards its prestigious endowment to promising musical theater librettist and lyricist. The Kleban Board of Directors sets the amount of the prize annually but in recent years, the prize has been in the amount of $100,000 in each category payable in two annual installments. That is not too shabby. Please take your time and enjoy my conversations with all of these amazing people.

Listen to the episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.

Become a Patron or Guest Producer of Keith Price's Curtain Call and you will get early access to special content, advance knowledge of future guests so maybe you can ask the legends your own questions, too.

Subscribe and Follow:

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Itunes

Keith Price's Curtain Call on You Tube

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Google Play

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Libsyn

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Mixcloud

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Soundcloud

Twitter

Instagram

FB

Related Articles