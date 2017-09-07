Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts
Podcast: Margery and Sheldon Harnick Visit 'Keith Price's Curtain Call'
I had the great honor and pleasure to talk to the legendary Pulitzer Prize winning, Tony and Grammy Award winning, lyricist, Sheldon Harnick, and his lovely, celebrated photographer, actress, singer, dancer, wife, Margery Harnick, about their lovely collaboration on a book about the koi fish, with their son, Matthew Harnick. We talk not only about the photographic book and Mr, Harnick's brilliant, storytelling Haiku poetry, but we talk about his amazing career.
Listen to the episode here:
