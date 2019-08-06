Podcast: Learn How to Find Your Tribe & More on PULL IT TOGETHER!

Being an actor comes with its fair share of ups and downs and navigating life in a creative field can be tough.

Pull It Together Podcast is about two control freaks navigating life as creatives while learning to let go, and let the universe do it's thing! Dustin is a plant-based chef, web series host and author and Alex is a Broadway actor. Together, Dustin and Alex explore the up's and downs of trying to pull it together even if things are falling apart. In this mad world of auditions, day jobs, yoga classes, finger paintings, self-growth books and coffee...lots of coffee; Join Alex and Dustin for unique and quirky conversations and inspiring chats with guests who also lead creative lifestyles in fitness, food, arts, astrology, entertainment and beyond. Grab a latte and take a sip with Alex and Dustin as they try their best to pull it together.

Check out one of the latest episodes, "Find Your Tribe," below and click here for even more!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You