Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Stage and Screen Star John Slattery

John Slattery had a moment after college where he was offered a great job in the hotel business and it was tempting - financial security, travel and lots of other perks. He sat down with his father and asked if he should change lanes from acting to this new job... well, we know what the answer was! This week, Ilana sits down with her long-time friend and star of Broadway, film and television- John Slattery. Go behind the scenes of Mad Men, The Front Page and more plus find out this award winning actor's vocal warm-up tricks!

John Slattery is an American actor and director. He is best known for his role as Roger Sterling in the AMC drama series Mad Men. He has received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations and two Critics' Choice Television Awards for AMC's series Mad Men. He was also part of the Mad Men ensemble cast that won two SAG Awards. In 2013, Slattery directed his first feature film, God's Pocket, which premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. He is currently on the HBO series Veep. Apart from his role on Mad Men, Slattery is also known for roles on Homefront; the HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon; the HBO series K Street; guest appearances on Will & Grace; Judging Amy; Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives. Other films include Mona Lisa Smile, Flags of our Fathers, Charlie Wilson's War and The Adjustment Bureau. In 2015, Slattery portrayed journalist Ben Bradlee Jr. in the Academy Award winning film Spotlight, and also appeared in the Netflix comedy series Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, for which he earned a nomination for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series.

