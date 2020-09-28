Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Stephen Bogardus

Bogardus most recently appeared on Broadway in Bright Star.

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Broadway veteran Stephen Bogardus, who was featured in the Broadway revival of Man of La Mancha as Dr. Sanson Carrasco. Previously, he starred as Gabriel Conway in James Joyce's, The Dead. He has also appeared on Broadway as reporter Mike Connors in High Society and choreographer Gregory Mitchell in Terrance McNally's Love! Valour! Compassion! for which he received a Tony Award nomination and Obie Award. He was featured in the Alan Menken/Tim Rice opus King Davidwhich opened Disney's newly restored New Amsterdam Theatre and in productions of Les Miserables and The Grapes of Wrath.

Mr. Bogardus is an original member of the Broadway production of Falsettos. He created the role of Whizzer in the 1981 off-Broadway production of William Finn's March of the Falsettos at Playwrights Horizons. Nine years later he reprised the role in Falsettoland at Playwrights Horizons and the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Between these engagements he portrayed Marvin in a revival of Finn's In Trousers at the Promenade Theatre. Stephen made his Broadway debut in the 1980 revival of West Side Story as Mouthpiece and later starred as Tony in Paris and at the Hamburg Staatsoper.

Stephen's extensive Off-Broadway work includes The Pavilion (Rattlestick) Genesis and Umbrellas of Cherbourg (Public Theatre), Feathertop (WPA Theatre) No Way to Treat a Lady (Hudson Guild) and Love! Valour! Compassion! (Manhattan Theatre Club). For the City Center's 'Encores!' he has co-starred in productions of Sweet Adeline and Allegro. For Los Angeles' like-minded 'Reprise!' series he co-starred in Bells Are Ringing. He portrayed Gaylord Ravenal in the national tour of Show Boat, the writer Stine in the L.A. production of City of Angelsand Freddy Trumper in the national tour of Chess.

Regionally, he appeared at Arena Stage as Rene Gallimard in M. Butterfly, as Bob Wallace in Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Wang Center in Boston, in the American premiere of Doug Lucie's Progress at the Long Wharf Theatre and Ray Davies' 80 Days at the La Jolla Playhouse.

On television he has guest starred on 'Ed', 'Now and Again', 'Law and Order' (also 'Special Victims Unit' and 'Criminal Intent'), 'New York Undercover', 'Murder She Wrote', and 'Tour of Duty'. His films include Alchemy, Second Best, States of Controland Love! Valour! Compassion! Mr. Bogardus attended Princeton University where he was a member of The Triangle Club and The Nassoons.

