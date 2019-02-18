Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes Dominique Morisseau, Karen Pittman

I have the great fortune to talk to fabulous people all of the time, and Multi-Award Winning Playwright and Screenwriter, Dominique Morisseau, is no exception. This playwright has taken to the written word to create amazing conversations with her plays like SUNSET BABY, DETROIT 67, SKELETON CREW. Her recent Off Broadway play, PIPELINE, starring one of my fierce STAGE/FILM//TV Divas, Theater World Award Winner, Karen Pittman, (Broadway's DISGRACED, Marvel's LUKE CAGE, FX's THE AMERICANS). It is a discussion about the pipeline that is taking young men of color out of our schools and right into the prison system, and some of the forces that could be responsible for making this happen.

In Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE, being presented by LINCOLN CENTER, Nya Joseph (Karen Pittman) is a dedicated, inner-city public high school teacher who is committed to her students' achievement, while she sends her only son, Omari (Namir Smallwood), to a private boarding school. When Omari is involved in a controversial incident which threatens him with expulsion from his school, Nya is forced to reconcile Omari's rage, her own parental decisions, and the public and private school systems, as she rallies to save her son. After seeing the show, I was glad to see that the production was filmed and showed nationwide in cinemas last fall, streaming on BROADWAY HD

Listen to the episode with Dominique Morisseau here:

Listen to the episode with Karen Pittman here:

