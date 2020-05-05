Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: Samantha Pauly

"I am a firm believer that you are always where you are meant to be in this moment."

Samantha Pauly has been performing regionally on stage since 2010, including roles in Honeymoon in Vegas, Elf The Musical, Suessical and Godspell. She has played the title role of Eva Peron in Evita three times, one of which allowed her to make her West End debut last year in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. In 2018 she appeared as Valkeryrie in Bat Out Of Hell, before landing her current role as Katherine Howard in SIX the Musical on Broadway.

Samantha was born and raised in Iowa, and attributes her love for singing to watching Disney Movies as a child. But while she loved singing, Samantha didn't catch the musical theater bug until her junior year of high school. It was this year that she went on a trip with her school choir to New York City, and saw her first shows on Broadway - The Drowsy Chaperone and Wicked. It was also this same year she auditioned for her first school show, The Pajama Game. She began seriously considering pursuing theatre in college, and after winning a scholarship at the Iowa Thespian Festival, she went on to attend Viterbo University and earn her BFA in musical theatre.

In recounting the journey that brought her to SIX the musical, Samantha recalls her experience with the National Tour of Bat Out Of Hell in 2018. After 5 weeks of rehearsals and a successful run in Toronto, the tour was abruptly cancelled before they set out on the road. She shares that upon returning to Chicago where she lives with her husband, she became depressed and stopped auditioning for a few months. It was during this break that SIX the musical started reaching out to her. It was also this break that taught her everything happens for a reason.

In this episode, they talk about:

How she is handling her time in quarantine with her sister nearby

The bright side of having this break from performing in SIX the musical

What it's like to be performing eight shows a week during previews, while also continuing rehearsals during the day

Why she decided to call Chicago home

How she ended up performing the "Single Ladies" choreography in an audition for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Her experiences at the Broadway stage door post show





