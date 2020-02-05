Podcast: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Eden Espinosa about Unplanned Concerts, Fighting for LEMPICKA

On today's episode of "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini talks to one of his favorite Bradway performers, Eden Espinosa. Whether you were first exposed to her via the original, live cast album for the musical "Brooklyn," you saw her as Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway, you have her albums "Look Around" and "Revelation" in heavy rotation on your streaming service of choice, you know her as the voice of Cassandra on the Disney animated "Tangled" series, you saw her touring the country as Trina in "Falsettos," or you are dying to see her in the Broadway bound musical "Lempicka," you will really enjoy this conversation.

Starting on Feb. 9, Eden will start a four-performance residency at the Green Rom 42 in which she is calling the shows unplugged and unplanned. We will obviously talk about what exactly that means in just a moment.

Eden Espinosa Unplugged & Unplanned:

February 9, 16, 23, 28

The Green Room 42

https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/

