Playwright and Screenwriter Bo Goldman Dies at Age 90

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright and screenwriter Bo Goldman has died at age 90.

Goldman received two Academy Awards for his screenplays of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) and Melvin and Howard (1980). He also wrote The Rose (1979), Shoot the Moon (1982), Scent of a Woman (1992), and Meet Joe Black (1998).

In 1959, Goldman earned a Broadway credit as one of the lyricists for the musical "First Impressions."

His numerous accolades include two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, two Writers Guild of America Awards as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1998. He also received two BAFTA Award nominations.