Playwright and Actor Terence Frisby Dies at 87

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright and actor Terence Frisby has died at age 87. Frisby is best known for writing the play, There's a Girl in My Soup.

There's a Girl in My Soup opened in 1966 at The Globe Theatre, and transferred to the Comedy Theatre for a further three years. The play went on to have runs on Broadway, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Sydney, Rome, Vienna, Prague and others.

In 1970, a film adaptation was released, starring Peter Sellers and Goldie Hawn. Frisby's script won the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award in 1970 for the Best British Comedy Screenplay.

Among Frisby's other stage credits are The Subtopians (1964), The Bandwagon (1969), It's All Right If I Do It (1977), Seaside Postcard (1978), Rough Justice (1994), and Funny About Love (1999-2000).

In addition to his stage work, Frisby has also written for television. He wrote the comedy series Lucky Feller (1976) and That's Love (1988-92), which won the Gold Award for Comedy at the 1991 Houston International Film Festival.

While best known as a playwright, Frisby also appeared as an actor in multiple productions in the West End, and elsewhere in the UK.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You