Playwright Israel Horovitz Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Nine Women

Nine allegations of sexual misconduct have been leveled against prolific playwright Israel Horovitz, according to an in-depth article published today in The New York Times.

The women have come forward with stories of alleged inappropriate advances, sexual assault, and even rape, some of which occurred when they were just teenagers.

The Times reports, "Each woman's story was corroborated independently by people in whom they confided."

Horovitz told The New York Times that while he has "a different memory of some of these events, I apologize with all my heart to any woman who has ever felt compromised by my actions, and to my family and friends who have put their trust in me. To hear that I have caused pain is profoundly upsetting, as is the idea that I might have crossed a line with anyone who considered me a mentor."

His son, Adam Horovitz, commented: "I believe the allegations against my father are true, and I stand behind the women that made them."

This is not the first time Horovitz has been accused. In 1993, The Boston Phoenix published an exposé in which 10 women accused him of sexual harassment and assault. Barry Weiner, at the time the board president of Gloucester Stage - where Horovitz served as founding artistic director - disregarded the allegations and described some of the women as "tightly wound." Weiner recently stepped down from an advisory panel at the theater.

Current Gloucester Stage Board President Liz Neumeier just released the following statement on Horovitz's resignation as the organization's founding artistic director:

"Dear Friends, "We come to our theater to explore and reveal the deepest and most intimate aspects of human behavior. This is a very special way of sharing our experience and should ennoble us. "When we recently learned that our founding artistic director, Israel Horovitz, has been accused of sexually assaulting a young actor in NYC - repeating conduct he allegedly engaged in, here at GSC, decades ago - we were appalled. Israel denied the allegations and asked to meet with the full Board. After he was unable to attend the meeting, he resigned and is no longer an ex-officio member of the board of directors. "It is of the utmost importance that our theater home be a safe space for everyone: our actors, artistic and production teams, staff, volunteers, apprentices and patrons. It is deeply troubling that the person whose work, for decades, has been most central to GSC's mission and brand would so egregiously violate that space and put at risk the safety and welfare of those in his charge. "The New York Times made us aware that they will shortly publish an article about Israel, and have nine women on the record making accusations about his sexual harassment and assaults. Managing Director Jeff Zinn and I have responded to the reporter's questions, but I want you to hear about these recent events directly from us. "Our hearts go out to the many women who are, once again, reliving the harassment and assaults they endured. We recognize that in the past their reports were grossly mishandled. The Board is united and committed to ensuring that such behavior does not take place at Gloucester Stage and we will take any reports seriously. "As our season drew to a close, and while reading the appalling news about Harvey Weinstein and so many others, we began thinking of how Gloucester Stage could help change the culture in the theater business through our actions and example, so that as our apprentices move through their careers they will be empowered to speak up, for themselves and for others. We will redouble our efforts to fulfilling our mission to 'provide a nurturing work environment,' in deeds, not just words."

Horovitz, who served as the artistic director of the Massachusetts company for 28 years, has written more than 70 produced plays, among them Line, Park Your Car in Harvard Yard, The Primary English Class, The Widow's Blind Date, What Strong Fences Make, and The Indian Wants the Bronx, for which he won the Obie Award for Best Play. He also founded The New York Playwrights Lab in 1975. His work Out of the Mouths of Babes ran Off-Broadway last year.

