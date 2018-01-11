Playhouse on the Square Executive Producer Steps Down for Sexual Misconduct Investigation

After being accused of sexual misconduct last month, founding and executive producer of Playhouse on the Square, Jackie Nichols, has stepped down from his position, pending the results of an ongoing investigation.

According to reports, the board of directors of the Memphis theatre company have hired the Burch, Porter and Johnson law firm to conduct an investigation of an allegation of sexual misconduct made against Nichols.

The investigation will be led by attorney Jennifer S. Hagerman. Labor relations attorney Paul Prather has also been hired to review the company's employee policies and procedure.

The board has named associate producer, Michael Detroit, interim leader of the theater throughout the investigation.

"We are dedicated to a thorough investigation. It is our mission to keep our facilities a safe, welcoming environment for staff members and audiences, and the organization financially strong in order to stay in business for the future." Board president, Sue Guarino. said in a statement.

Playhouse on the Square is Memphis' only professional resident theatre. Now in its 49th season, Playhouse on the Square remains committed to its mission to produce a challenging and diverse repertoire of theatrical work, to provide a nurturing artistic home where artists can practice their craft and share their talent, and to make all productions available through access, outreach, & education. For more information, visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org or call 901-725-0776.





Related Articles