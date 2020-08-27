Play-PerView Announces its Lineup For September - SENECA FALLS, SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS, and HAMLET IN BED
The September season kicks off September 12.
Play-PerView has announced its lineup of production coming in September!
This month's lineup begins with Seneca Falls on September 12, followed by Sugar in Our Wounds on September 19, and Hamlet in Bed on September 26.
Learn more and purchase tickets to all events at https://www.play-perview.com/events.html.
Check out the full lineup below!
Seneca Falls
Saturday, September 12th at 7:00pm
Written by JEAN ANN DOUGLASS
Featuring
Susannah Flood (Make Believe)
April Matthis (Obie Award winner, Toni Stone)
Kelly McAndrew (Men on Boats)
Monique St. Cyr (Thunderbodies)
Erin Wilhelmi (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, "The Knick")
John Zdrojeski (Heroes of The Fourth Turning)
Directed by JESS CHAYES (Intelligence)
In Seneca Falls, Carrie defines the rules; Amelia envisions a husband who darns her bloomers; Frederick renounces his manhood; Margaret rides the train; Eileen drinks sherry; and Mabel lets someone else bandage her wounds. Variously platonic, romantic, and erotic, Seneca Falls is an anachronistic triptych through late nights in the first 72 years of the women's suffrage movement: 72 years of... mostly a lot of waiting.
Sugar In Our Wounds
Saturday, September 19th at 7:00pm EST
Written by Donja R. Love (one in two)
Featuring
Stephanie Berry (Obie Award winner, Drowning Crow, The Hummingbird's Tour)
Sheldon Best (The Hot Wing King, Travisville, the film Ghost Light)
Fern Cozine
Tiffany Rachelle Stewart (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time)
Chinaza Uche (Sojourners/Her Portmanteau)
Directed by MALIKA OYETIMEIN
In Sugar in Our Wounds, on a plantation somewhere down south, a mystical tree reaches up toward heaven. Generations of slaves have been hanged on this tree, but James is going to be different, as long as he keeps his head down and practices his reading. When a stranger arrives and a striking romance emerges, the couple and those around them are plunged into uncharted territory.
Hamlet In Bed
Saturday, September 26th at 7:00pm EST
Written by Michael Laurence
Featuring
John Glover (Tony Award winner Love! Valour! Compassion!, Waiting for Godot, the film Shazam!, "Smallville")
Michael Laurence (Coal Country, "Shades of Blue")
Annette O'Toole (Academy Award nominee, "Smallville," "Nash Bridges")
Directed by Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson (An Iliad)
Hamlet in Bed is a twisty, darkly comic, and poignant story about mothers and sons. About what it means to live a life in the theatre, both a generation ago, and now. And about families-the ones we're born into, and the ones we find along the way.
