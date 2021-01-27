Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Planet Classroom Network Tackles LGBTQ Tolerance Globally in New Podcast WE ARE ALL HUMAN

The Planet Classroom Network brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, learning innovators and emerging technologists together.

Jan. 27, 2021  
Planet Classroom Network Tackles LGBTQ Tolerance Globally in New Podcast WE ARE ALL HUMAN

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, learning innovators and emerging technologists from all over the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience at a time when art and learning institutions everywhere are not accessible.

Curators and content contributors include Global Nomads, Global Oneness, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Commffest, KIDS FIRST!, Dream a Dream Foundation, OddWorld Inhabitants, Psyon Games, Challenge 59, LXL Ideas, Alliance for Young Artists & Writers/Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, Creative Visions Foundation, Battery Dance, SIMA Classroom, Young Voices for the Planet, Bard Conservatory, Taking It Global, Materials for the Arts, Book Creator, XTalks, NFFTY, Young People's Chorus of New York City, The International Forum for the Literature and Culture of Peace, Ryan Wong Classroom, The Global Search for Education, Voice America, Rocketium and Brandartica.

Young people from around the world played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Strong Baby Bib
Actor T-Shirt
Broadway Strong Phone Case

Related Articles
Taylor Louderman and Ato Blankson-Wood Join DRAMA. Podcast Photo

Taylor Louderman and Ato Blankson-Wood Join DRAMA. Podcast

Listen to the First Two Episodes of OUT FOR BLOOD Photo

Listen to the First Two Episodes of OUT FOR BLOOD

MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses TABOO With James Tabeek Photo

MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses TABOO With James Tabeek

Amber Gray, Vinie Burrows & More Featured in LIVE FROM MOUNT OLYMPUS Podcast Photo

Amber Gray, Vinie Burrows & More Featured in LIVE FROM MOUNT OLYMPUS Podcast


More Hot Stories For You