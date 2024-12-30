Pilobolus Will Perform re:CREATION at the Queens Theatre in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queens Theatre has announced the launch of its winter season, which will open with Pilobolus, performing re:CREATION on Saturday, February 8th at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sunday, February 9th at 2 PM. The following month, Queens Theatre proudly welcomes RIOULT Dance New York back to the stage for its first performance in four years following a COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, on Saturday, March 8th at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sunday, March 9th at 3 PM. Tickets for both productions start at $32 and are on sale now.

These productions kick off the second part of Queens Theatre’s exciting 36th season in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Located in the most diverse county in the nation, the theater is committed to offering high-quality performances and programs.

“We are so excited to continue Queens Theatre’s 36th season with winter programming that truly celebrates the resilience and brilliance of dance,” said Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of Queens Theatre. “We are particularly overjoyed to host the triumphant return of RIOULT Dance New York—a beloved Queens Theatre favorite—following the challenges of the pandemic. RIOULT’s artistry, energy, and connection to our community make this comeback a special moment for all of us. Paired with the imaginative and athletic work of the world-renowned Pilobolus, this season promises to deliver unforgettable performances that uplift and inspire.”

"We’re thrilled to bring re:CREATION to Queens Theatre, especially on Super Bowl Weekend! What better way to kick off the excitement than to ‘pre-game with Pilobolus’?” said Renée Jaworski, Executive & Co-Artistic Director of Pilobolus. “Our performances are a celebration of creativity, athleticism, and connection—qualities that resonate just as much on stage as they do on the field. We can’t wait to share this transformative and dynamic experience with the Queens Theatre audience."

"Returning to Queens Theatre after four years of hiatus following Covid, feels like coming home. This performance marks not just a return to the stage but a celebration of resilience, creativity, and the unbreakable bond we share with our audience,” said Pascal Rioult, Founder of RIOULT Dance New York. “Queens Theatre has always been a space where our work connects deeply with the community. After all, it was one of the first venues that welcomed the company, and we are honored to bring our art back to life in such a meaningful way. We can’t wait to share these performances with everyone who has supported us along the thirty years journey."