Pianist Angela Hewitt Plays Bach's Italian Concerto And More at The 92nd Street Y

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Angela Hewitt, piano, plays Bach's Italian Concerto and more as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on March 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

ANGELA HEWITT, piano

BACH ODYSSEY XI

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 7:30 PM

World-renowned pianist Angela Hewitt returns to 92Y's stage for the final two concerts in her acclaimed - and pandemic-interrupted - four-year Bach Odyssey, performing all of the composer's keyboard works. For this penultimate concert, Hewitt performs two of Bach's best-known keyboard works, his monumental French Overture and the iconic Italian Concerto, homages to the musical style of each country, along with several of his small works, including the "little" preludes.

BACH: Four Duets, BWV 802-805

Eighteen "Little" Preludes

Fantasia and Fugue in A Minor, BWV 944

Italian Concerto in F Major, BWV 971

French Overture in B Minor, BWV 831