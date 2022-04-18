Physical Listening LAB Announces Three Week Sessions In May - Registration Open
Physical Listening LABs return in May - A deep-dive into rigor and play.
You are invited to join them, registration is open. The Equus Projects are exploring a three-series format to dig deeper into a single concept for three sessions and create a sense of community within a group.
Day: Mondays
(New) Time: 4 pm - 6 pm EST
Where: Virtually on Zoom.
Zoom link and payment link will be sent out every week.
This LAB is OPEN LEVEL for curious minds and thinkers.
Each class explores a central inquiry through somatic experiences,
guided improvisations, doodling, journal writing, movement making and group brainstorming.
We'll ask questions like:
How can spatial intention improve my communication skills?
What does it mean to feel another person's energy?
How can I avoid over-thinking?
We'll do things like:
Translate verbal to visual.
Excavating our creative instincts.
For any further questions about the lab or for registration please email joannamendlshaw@gmail.com
LAB SERIES: 3 sessions at $50
Single Class: $25