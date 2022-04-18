Physical Listening LAB Announces Three Week Sessions In May - Registration Open

Physical Listening LABs return in May - A deep-dive into rigor and play.

You are invited to join them, registration is open. The Equus Projects are exploring a three-series format to dig deeper into a single concept for three sessions and create a sense of community within a group.

Day: Mondays

(New) Time: 4 pm - 6 pm EST

Where: Virtually on Zoom.

Zoom link and payment link will be sent out every week.

This LAB is OPEN LEVEL for curious minds and thinkers.

Each class explores a central inquiry through somatic experiences,

guided improvisations, doodling, journal writing, movement making and group brainstorming.

We'll ask questions like:

How can spatial intention improve my communication skills?

What does it mean to feel another person's energy?

How can I avoid over-thinking?

We'll do things like:

Translate verbal to visual.

Excavating our creative instincts.

For any further questions about the lab or for registration please email joannamendlshaw@gmail.com

LAB SERIES: 3 sessions at $50

Single Class: $25