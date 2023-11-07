Phylicia Rashad & Krystal Joy Brown Star in Hallmark's HEAVEN DOWN HERE Holiday Movie

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere the new holiday movie on December 14th 8pm ET/PT.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 3 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Photo 4 Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

Phylicia Rashad & Krystal Joy Brown Star in Hallmark's HEAVEN DOWN HERE Holiday Movie

Broadway stars Krystal Joy Brown are starring in Hallmark's new holiday film, "Heaven Down Here."

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere the new movie on December 14th 8pm ET/PT.

The film also features Tina Lifford (“Queen Sugar”), Juan Riedinger (“Riverdale”), Richard Harmon (“Game, Set, Love”), and Phylicia Rashad ("Creed III").

Inspired by Mickey Guyton’s song of the same name, “Heaven Down Here” tells the story of four disparate people who find themselves stranded in a local diner on Christmas Eve when a snowstorm hits the town.

Imani (Brown) is a widowed mother of two who’s having trouble making ends meet and reluctantly agrees to work the Christmas Eve shift, where she clashes with her boss Dan (Harmon), who doesn’t exactly embody the Christmas spirit. Felix (Riedinger) is a local pastor desperately trying to secure food for parishioners while his faith is challenged by his alienation by his son.

Clara (Lifford) is a hospice nurse with an obstinate patient (Rashad) and whose daughter is moving away, causing her to question her place in this world. Throughout the evening, these four bicker, bond and unwittingly provide each other with the answer to their respective prayers.

An accomplished actor and stage director, Phylicia Rashad became a household name when she portrayed Claire Huxtable on The Cosby Show. She has appeared both on and Off Broadway, in musicals like Jelly's Last Jam, Into the Woods, Dreamgirls and The Wiz. She has also been seen in Skeleton Crew, August: Osage County, Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roo, August Wilson’s Gem of The Ocean, and A Raisin in the Sun.

Krystal Joy Brown can currently be seen on Broadway asGussie Carnegie in Merrily We Roll Along. Her other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Eliza), Motown (Diana Ross), Big Fish (Josephine), Leap of Faith (Ornella), Hair (Dionne/Abe). She was also seen as Mimi on the national tour of Rent.

Phylicia Rashad & Krystal Joy Brown Star in Hallmark's HEAVEN DOWN HERE Holiday Movie
Krystal Joy Brown, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Tina Lifford


RELATED STORIES

1
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month

The West End sensation, The Prince of Egypt: The Musical, will be released on digital platforms from December 4. Following a release on BroadwayHD on November 15, the production will be available on YouTube, Xfinity, Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.

2
Review: SUNSET BOULEVARD, Savoy Theatre, Starring Rachel Tucker Photo
Review: SUNSET BOULEVARD, Savoy Theatre, Starring Rachel Tucker

Guest starring as Norma Desmond on Mondays is West End and Broadway performer Rachel Tucker. However, if you think that means seeing the show on a Monday is in any way a compromise, you could not be more wrong.

3
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Son Truman Visit SIX on Broadway Photo
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Son Truman Visit SIX on Broadway

Tom Hanks, his son Truman Hanks, and wife Rita Wilson saw Broadway’s SIX at the Lena Horne Theatre on Saturday night (November 4) and went backstage to meet the cast. Check out a photo of the Hanks family and cast here!

4
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Attends MODERN FAMILY Daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmonss School Play Photo
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Attends MODERN FAMILY Daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons's School Play

According to an Instagram post on his account, Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunited with his Modern Family TV daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmon when he attended her high school production of The Burn last week.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary OldmanVideo: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman
Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'; Tribute to Grillz and HoustonPlayy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'; Tribute to Grillz and Houston
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS 'Saturday Sessions'Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS 'Saturday Sessions'
Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall Partner With Big Loud Records to Launch Big Loud TexasMiranda Lambert & Jon Randall Partner With Big Loud Records to Launch Big Loud Texas

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MJ THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You