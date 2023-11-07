Phylicia Rashad & Krystal Joy Brown Star in Hallmark's HEAVEN DOWN HERE Holiday Movie

Broadway stars Krystal Joy Brown are starring in Hallmark's new holiday film, "Heaven Down Here."

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere the new movie on December 14th 8pm ET/PT.

The film also features Tina Lifford (“Queen Sugar”), Juan Riedinger (“Riverdale”), Richard Harmon (“Game, Set, Love”), and Phylicia Rashad ("Creed III").

Inspired by Mickey Guyton’s song of the same name, “Heaven Down Here” tells the story of four disparate people who find themselves stranded in a local diner on Christmas Eve when a snowstorm hits the town.

Imani (Brown) is a widowed mother of two who’s having trouble making ends meet and reluctantly agrees to work the Christmas Eve shift, where she clashes with her boss Dan (Harmon), who doesn’t exactly embody the Christmas spirit. Felix (Riedinger) is a local pastor desperately trying to secure food for parishioners while his faith is challenged by his alienation by his son.

Clara (Lifford) is a hospice nurse with an obstinate patient (Rashad) and whose daughter is moving away, causing her to question her place in this world. Throughout the evening, these four bicker, bond and unwittingly provide each other with the answer to their respective prayers.

An accomplished actor and stage director, Phylicia Rashad became a household name when she portrayed Claire Huxtable on The Cosby Show. She has appeared both on and Off Broadway, in musicals like Jelly's Last Jam, Into the Woods, Dreamgirls and The Wiz. She has also been seen in Skeleton Crew, August: Osage County, Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roo, August Wilson’s Gem of The Ocean, and A Raisin in the Sun.

Krystal Joy Brown can currently be seen on Broadway asGussie Carnegie in Merrily We Roll Along. Her other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Eliza), Motown (Diana Ross), Big Fish (Josephine), Leap of Faith (Ornella), Hair (Dionne/Abe). She was also seen as Mimi on the national tour of Rent.